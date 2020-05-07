GLHS students submit 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' and sea-themed entries in Vans shoe design contest

Two pairs of plain white Vans shoes were provided to Renee Meyers and Ruby Miller, both art students at Greater Latrobe Senior High School (GLSHS), with instructions to design one pair inspired by “Local Flavor” and another to fit the theme of “Off the Wall.”
Their creations — one paying tribute to “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” the other a sea-themed design — could result in a $50,000 top prize for the GLSHS art program.
Greater Latrobe Senior High School was one of 25 schools chosen from 500 entries to participate in the Vans Custom Culture shoe design contest.
Meyers and Miller collaborated to create the shoes based on Meyers’ designs, under guidance from instructors Amy Balko and Lindsey Page.
“We thought hers represented Latrobe the best. And the ‘Off the Wall’ one was the most out-of-the-box thinking,” Balko said of Meyers’ designs.
The “Local Flavor” pair pays tribute to Fred Rogers, GLHS Class of 1946, and his beloved Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood television series. One shoe was refashioned as the trolley from the TV show, while the other depicts one of Fred Rogers’ iconic red sweaters.
The “Off the Wall” pair represents the ocean, with an octopus tentacle and jellyfish coming up through the shoe and painted details from under the sea.
When schools closed in mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic, the students were no longer able to work on the art project on campus. At that point, only the designs for the shoes had been selected.
Balko said Meyers approached her on the last day of regular classes, asking if she should take home the shoes to work on.
Meyers did so, of course, and while Balko provided the student with some materials, the teacher says Meyers mostly used her own supplies to finish the project.
“I was very impressed and really proud of the girls because they used their time, talent and their own art supplies to finish the shoes,” Balko said.
An image of the design was submitted April 27.
Around 10 designs made by GLSHS National Art Honor Society students were reviewed by art teachers. However, Balko said Meyers’ designs “stood out, for sure.”
Other “Local Flavor” designs were inspired by Fred Rogers, the banana split or Arnold Palmer.
GLSHS is asking community members to cast their vote for the Greater Latrobe entry. The voting lasts through May 15 until 8 p.m.
Visit www.vans.com/customculture to cast up to one vote per day.
Runner-up prizes are $10,000. The winners will be announced May 25-29.
Vans Custom Culture was created to inspire and empower high school students to embrace their creativity through art and design and to bring attention to diminishing arts education budgets.
Vans believes everyone should be empowered to express themselves creatively and should be given the tools to do so.
Custom Culture is a national high school customization competition using blank Vans shoes to be customized around specific themes.
Balko said GLSHS applied to enter last year, but it was not selected as one of the 500 schools.
