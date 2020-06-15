A Glen Campbell man was killed Saturday when the lawn tractor he was operating rolled over, crushing him, according to information released by the Indiana County Coroner’s Office.
Leonard James Gardner, 68, was mowing a small field on his property along Fire Tower Road in Glen Campbell around 4:55 p.m. Saturday when the tractor struck a stump that was hidden by tall grass and overturned, landing on top of Gardner.
Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. pronounced Gardner dead at the scene at 6:13 p.m., ruling Gardner died of an accidental crushing injury of the chest.
Shumaker Funeral Home of Punxsutawney is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.