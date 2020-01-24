Greater Latrobe School District will host a Parent Information Night from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, in the Greater Latrobe Senior High School auditorium, for all parents of children who will enter kindergarten in August 2020.
Children entering kindergarten must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 15, 2020.
The building principals and kindergarten teachers from Baggaley, Latrobe and Mountain View Elementary schools will be on hand to review the kindergarten registration process and orientation, and to share what a typical day in kindergarten will look like.
This is a great opportunity to become familiar with Greater Latrobe School District’s kindergarten program and have your questions answered prior to the start of the school year. Each family will receive a book to take home and share with their child.
Childcare will be provided for preschool-aged children at the Parent Information Night. Contact the central administration office at 724-539-4200 ext. 11209 if you are in need of childcare that evening.
