While coronavirus (COVID-19) infections continue to rise across the country, state and even here in Westmoreland County — and especially among children — another group of children, supported by a few parents, decided to walk out of Greater Latrobe Senior High School on Monday morning in protest of the mask mandate in schools.
Anywhere from 25 to 40 Greater Latrobe students appeared at the front entrance of the high school to protest the change in the masking policy to adhere to a state mask mandate.
Similar protests were held at schools throughout Westmoreland County, including Derry Area, where students reported for school, but then left the high school, carrying signs voicing their displeasure at being forced to wear masks in school.
The Greater Latrobe walkout was organized by Spencer Bowman, who spread the word utilizing word of mouth and social media.
“I feel students have the right to choose whether they want to wear a mask or not,” said the senior, who has had to wear a mask since his sophomore year and said he, and other students, are just tired of it.
“I feel I’ve wasted most of my high school career (wearing a mask). I really just want to have a taste of normalcy.”
Students made and held signs that stated, “Don’t Mask My Freedom,” and “My Health Is Not Your Responsibility.”
Another student stated, “I wear a smile, not a mask.”
Some parents came out to show their support of the students’ decision to walk out and those students’ whose parents weren’t there said they fully support their right to speak out against the change in policy.
Charles Pienaar of Youngstown drove his eighth grade daughter to the junior high school because she couldn’t board a bus without a mask — a federal mandate. They decided to join the protest at the adjacent senior high after his daughter was turned away because she refused a mask.
Pienaar explained he is upset because his daughter can’t go to school and learn with her friends, and because he is a taxpayer and the school board they voted into office had already voted on a mask-optional policy before reversing their stance.
“They went against the community,” he said. “We feel betrayed.”
In addition, ninth-grader Grace Navarre also joined the protest and said wearing masks is distracting and impedes students’ ability to learn.
“If we are going to continue with this mask situation, I’m going online,” she said.
Other students lamented a return to remote learning because the school’s online offerings are lacking and many classes aren’t even available online, they said.
While they were told after a peaceful protest of 15 to 30 minutes, the students would be welcomed back in school, the students were told by district officials they couldn’t enter without masks or an already accepted medical exemption. Many decided to go home rather than wear the masks offered by staff.
Student protesters even gathered support from students and parents from a neighboring district. Hailey Eury, a senior at Ligonier Valley, came to the Latrobe campus to support the mask protest. She agreed that masks interfere with breathing and said wearing them gives her headaches making it nearly impossible to concentrate.
“It should be up to the parents to decide on their children’s safety and health,” added Eury.
Her mother, Josie Ginter, who’s two older children attended Greater Latrobe, supported her daughter’s decision to come to the protest and accompanied her and the students.
“I completely support all these kids,” said Ginter. “These are good kids. They are on the football team. They are in the band. They make good grades. They are good kids.”
Greater Latrobe Superintendent Georgia Teppert said a majority of students who reported to school were wearing masks or accepted those provided to them by the districts. Those who declined were sent to the principal’s office while their parents were notified to come pick them up and take them home.
Those families of students who refuse to wear masks while the state mandate is in effect and don’t have an accepted medical exemption will have to make a decision on whether to continue lessons at home or pursue another educational option.
One student said school officials told them to make their own decision, but if they don’t want to wear a mask, they must go home. Students said they aren’t deterred and they will return to school today — not wearing masks.
