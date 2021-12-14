Tyler Lynch, a senior at Greater Latrobe Senior High School (GLSHS), was recognized with the GLSD Student Showcase award at Latrobe City Council’s regular meeting Monday night.
The award is presented twice each year to “students who exhibit not only academic excellence, but community involvement and engagement,” according to Latrobe Deputy Mayor (and mayor-elect) Eric Bartels.
Lynch was selected because of his academic achievements, community service and leadership, Bartels said.
Lynch, who has a 4.0+ GPA and is in the top 10% of his class, in partnership with his friend Bobby Fetter started an initiative earlier this year called “Cat’s Pride,” which helped to provide used and new sports equipment and apparel to students in need.
“We wanted to find a way to give back to the community,” Lynch said.
“Cat’s Pride” included a collection drive with netted “tons of equipment” as well as some sizable monetary donations, according to Lynch, which were used to fund a shopping trip for sports equipment that was featured on a broadcast by a Pittsburgh news station.
GLSHS Principal Jon Mains said wrestling coach Mark Mears once described Lynch as “one of the most community–minded athletes I’ve ever been around,” adding that he is involved in numerous clubs and sports teams but still finds time to put in countless volunteer hours.
“He’s a hard worker, a leader and a role model,” Mains said.
“He’s someone I’d want to call my neighbor someday.”
In the future, Lynch said he hopes to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point, as his country and his community have given him so many opportunities and he wants to help “preserve that for future generations.”
Tyler is the son of Lynn and Sean Lynch of Latrobe.
