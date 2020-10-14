The budgetary timeline for the 2021-22 school year has been laid out for members of the Greater Latrobe School Board.
Dan Watson, the district’s business administrator, informed school board members of the Act 1 budget timeline during Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.
District officials need to decide by Jan. 28 if they want to adopt a resolution not to exceed the cost-of-living index, or if they will follow the preliminary budget process. The cost-of-living index is 3%, but the adjusted index for the district is 3.7%, which equates to a maximum millage increase of 3.11 mills, or a little more than $1 million. The value of one mill is $345,000.
“We just can’t exceed that (3.11 mills),” Watson said. “Not that we ever come close. That’s just our threshold.”
If the board adopts the resolution, it cannot exceed a 3.11-mill increase. But if for some reason Greater Latrobe officials feel they cannot operate within those parameters, they will need to adopt a preliminary budget.
The board must adopt a proposed final budget in May and a final budget by June 30.
“It’s honestly extremely early,” Watson said. “I’ll have a better picture once we get into October, as to our earned-income tax and real-estate tax collection, and how they’ve been impacted by (the coronavirus).”
Board members voted in June to adopt a $57,085,874 budget that was significantly impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and included a tax increase of 1.75 mills. A 1.75-mill tax increase impacted the average tax payer by about $47 per year, as the average assessed value of a home within the district was at $26,581.
Last year, the board had the ability to raise taxes a maximum 2.71 mills, which would’ve brought in $934,950 in additional revenue.
Because of the pandemic, the district placed a freeze on all non-essential spending and cut $1,581,920 from its preliminary budget. As a result of the cuts, Greater Latrobe officials recommended a zero-increase to the expenditure side of the budget for the current 2020-21 school year. As a result of the pandemic, the district also anticipated a loss of $1,143,972 in local and state revenue for the current budget, but officials bridged the gap using a portion of the fund balance and CARES emergency relief funding.
“The pandemic threw more of a wrench into this year’s budget because of unemployment,” Watson said. “That’s certainly going to have an impact on the amount of taxes we collect.”
Two years ago, the school board voted to adopt a $57,085,874 budget that included a shortfall of $340,000, requiring a 1-mill tax increase. The tax hike impacted the average taxpayer by about $25 a year. The cost-of-living index that year was 2.3%, or 2.36 mills, which meant the district could have increased taxes a maximum of $802,400.
Three years ago, the final operating budget of $56,066,709 included a shortfall of $170,000, or a half-mill increase, impacting the average taxpayer by $13. The district could have increased taxes a maximum of $850,000 that year.
Four years ago, Greater Latrobe approved a $55.4-million spending plan that had a 1.75-mill tax increase. The board could have increased taxes a maximum of 2.53 mills that year, or about $854,000. Five years ago, Greater Latrobe didn’t raise taxes, and six years ago, the district passed a $53.4-million spending plan that included a tax increase of one mill.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation (GLPIEF) presented $174,404 in grants to benefit students within the district.
The largest grant of $100,000 was to support the purchase of new Chromebooks for the 2020-21 school year. It ensures all staff and students have access to Chromebooks whether they are learning in a traditional classroom or remotely through the district’s online curriculum.
Additional grants included $28,000 in donor-sponsored scholarships to 23 graduating seniors, $23,344 to support special education department needs and $14,250 for teacher grants that support innovative classroom projects.
There was also $4,500 from the Wildcats Emergency Fund for back-to-school supplies and recess equipment for elementary students, and $4,310 from the River City Brass Band concert proceedings to support the music department.
District superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert thanked the foundation for its efforts.
“I cannot begin to tell you the amount of hours and time that is spent meeting and discussion what our students need, our vision and how they can support our student body and our district,” Teppert said. “The members of this foundation are all so committed to the Greater Latrobe School District. To know that we have a foundation that supports the Greater Latrobe School District, and always has the best interests of our students and staff … I can’t thank you enough.”
Also on Tuesday, Kurt Thomas, the district’s director of operations and planning, informed board members of a district-wide bipolar ionization system installation with Siemens Industry Inc. that is expected to cost $443,008, if approved at next week’s meeting.
The system provides a series of air handling units serving five Greater Latrobe buildings that introduces positive and negative ions into the airstream, which are meant to decontaminate the air and space served by the units. The estimated completion is approximately eight to 12 weeks, pending shipment of material, as the district requested the project to finish by Dec. 31.
District officials previously opted to repair aging boilers instead of a full replacement, which added 20 years onto the system. The district used the savings from the repaired boiler, as opposed to the replacement, and put the funds towards the bipolar ionization system.
Items on next week’s agenda include:
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Greater Latrobe Education Association and the school district;
- Resignation of Michaele Brown, personal care assistant; Donna Brant, full-time personal nurse assistant; Pearl Brasile, teacher, title I; Debra Conte, food service; David Cook, driver education instructor;
- Nancy Cantator, music, out-of-state and Abigail Cox, STEM education, as substitute teachers;
- Brenda Russell, classroom assistant; Jessica Love, substitute personal care assistant; Rebecca Plummer, health room assistant; Donna Brant, part-time personal nurse assistant;
- Christian Wege, volunteer dramatics assistant;
- St. Vincent College Bearcat BEST Transition program for 2020-21 school year;
- Therapy Source client agreement for 2020-21 school year;
- Amendment to agreement for students between the district and New Story, LLC for the 2020-21 school year;
- Transportation plan between the district and Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the district and the county Children’s Bureau transportation procedures agreement;
- Revisions to the 2020-21 school calendar;
- Gifts, grants and donations including an EITC grant ($20,000), annual fund grant ($45,000), special education grant ($23,344.36), Celebrate Innovation Teacher grant ($9,244), Music department grant ($4,310), Personnel grant support services ($20,000), COVID-19 food service operations ($35,000) and gift cards for COVID-19 family assistance emergency fund for $5,017.79;
- Winter sports coaches and salaries;
- Senior high reading competition club with Kimberly Mamaril as the club’s advisor;
- Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Joint Purchasing Consortium representative and alternate;
- Permission to advertise jointly as a member of the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Joint Purchasing Consortium for the 2021-22 school year;
- Notice of intent to adopt 19 board policies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.