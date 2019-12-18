The Greater Latrobe School Board at its final meeting of 2019 approved a shakeup of the district’s administration, promoting from within to fill a newly established second assistant superintendent position.
The board established a new Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction and Technology position, appointing Dr. Robin Pynos to the new role for a five-year term. In a corresponding move, Pynos resigned from her prior position as Director of Technology, Curriculum and Instruction.
All motions approved Tuesday passed by 7-0 vote, with board members Susan Mains and Merle Musick absent from the meeting.
Pynos had taken on that previous role after former Director of Teaching and Learning Michael Porembka was promoted to Assistant Superintendent this summer. Following that move, Pynos picked up curriculum and instruction duties that had fallen under the Director of Teaching and Learning’s job responsibilities and continued technology responsibilities.
With the creation of the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction and Technology position, the board approved eliminating the Director of Teaching and Learning position that had remained vacant since Porembka’s promotion.
Superintendent Georgia Teppert said Tuesday the administrative realignment is expected to result in a recurring cost savings to the district of $83,014 per year.
“We do have a one-time savings of $43,546,” as well, Teppert added.
The board last month voted to advertise seeking candidates for a new a curriculum and software services assistant, to support the technology department and Pynos in technology-related duties.
Teppert said the district is looking for a candidate with a bachelor’s degree and teaching experience is preferred, but not necessary. Experience in G Suite or Office 365 certification is preferred, along with organization, analytical skills, assisting management or instructional, administrative and operational software systems used throughout the district. Candidates will also assist in researching, selection and implementing instructional administration and operational software and systems, in addition to assisting in the management of network security functions.
The school board also approved a resolution pledging that any tax increase for the 2020-21 school year will not exceed the district’s Act 1 cost-of-living index as determined by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Under Act 1, the district is required to either adopt the Act 1 resolution to not raise taxes above the cost-of-living index by Jan. 9, or adopt a preliminary budget by Jan. 29.
“We reviewed our preliminary budget, presented to the finance committee and we’re certain that we’ll be able to operate within the index,” Dan Watson, Greater Latrobe’s Business Administrator said earlier this month.
“Since we’re so confident we’ll be able to operate, that means we do not need to adopt a preliminary budget. We cannot file for any sort of exceptions from the state to go beyond that level.”
The cost-of-living index is 2.6%, but the adjusted index for the district is 3.3%, which would equate to a maximum millage increase of 2.71 mills or $934,950 in additional revenue. The value of one mill within the district is $345,000 for the 2020-21 school year.
The board must adopt a proposed final budget in May and a final budget by June 30.
Last year, the school board voted to adopt a $57,085,874 budget that included a shortfall of $340,000, requiring a 1-mill tax increase. The tax hike impacted the average taxpayer by about $25 a year. The cost-of-living index last year was 2.3%, or 2.36 mills, which meant the district could have increased taxes a maximum of $802,400.
Two years ago, the final operating budget of $56,066,709 included a shortfall of $170,000 of a half-mill increase, impacting the average taxpayer by $13. The cost-of-living index that year was at 3.1%, or 2.5 mills, which meant the district could have increased taxes a maximum of $850,000.
Three years ago, Greater Latrobe approved a $55.4-million spending plan that had a 1.75-mill tax increase. The board could have increased taxes a maximum of 2.53 mills that year or about $854,000.
Four years ago, Greater Latrobe didn’t raise taxes and five years ago, the district passed a $53.4-million spending plan that included a tax increase of one mill.
In other business, the school board approved:
- A speech pathologist agreement, effective Sept. 1, 2019, through Aug. 30, 2020, with Denise Dougherty;
- Two resolutions approving agreements with Woods Services Inc. for students. The company provides residential treatment for students with special needs, Teppert said;
- The Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Lending Library agreement for the 2019-20 school year for STEM kits and equipment;
- An affiliation agreement with Chatham University School of Education, effective July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2025, for student teachers;
- Accepting $21,600 from the Community Foundation of Westmoreland County and a $200 donation from an anonymous donor to pay off students’ delinquent cafeteria account balances;
- Authorizing the board secretary to advertise for bids for general school supplies, art, science, audio-visual, data processing, paper, medical, custodial and electrical supplies, fall, winter and spring sports equipment and supplies for the 2020-21 school year;
- Reappointing Susan Mains to the Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation Board for a three-year term ending Dec. 31, 2022;
- The following substitute professional personnel: Gretchen McMullen, elementary K-6; Georgette Oliver, RN, emergency certified; Ellen Perkins, PreK-12 music;
- The following support personnel: Jessica Michal as a classroom aide at a rate of $9.50 per hour and Kasey Semuskie as a personal care assistant at a rate of $8.50 per hour, both effective Dec. 18;
- Allison Duda as dramatics director at a prorated salary of $2,527.86 for six months, effective Jan. 1;
- Danielle Koehler and Marlene Zuzak as volunteer bowling coaches, effective Dec. 18, and Blake Reeping as a volunteer girls’ basketball coach, effective retroactive to Nov. 27;
- Accepting the following resignations: Louis Downey, baseball assistant, effective Nov. 14; Robert Kovalchick, mail carrier, effective Dec. 27 for retirement; Daniel Krack, English teacher and dramatics director, effective Jan. 3; Timothy Ruffner, custodian, effective Dec. 3; Thomas Turnbull III, baseball first assistant, effective Nov. 14.
