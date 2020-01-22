GL participates in Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement

Greater Latrobe School District (GLSD) teachers from kindergarten through eighth grade recently participated in professional development on the benefits of social and emotional learning (SEL) with on-site training with Scarlett Lewis, founder of the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement.
GLSD began implementing the Jesse Lewis Choose Love school curriculum this school year in grades K-8. The social and emotional learning professional development and curriculum implementation was made possible by a grant from the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation (GLPIEF).
Scarlett Lewis founded the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement after her son was killed during the Sandy Hook tragedy in December 2012. Shortly after his death, Scarlett decided to be part of the solution to the issues that are being seen in society — and that also caused the tragedy. She created the movement and became an advocate for social and emotional learning (SEL) that teaches children how to manage their emotions, feel connected and have healthy relationships.
When students are taught social and emotional learning in school they develop core competencies which include self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision-making. When this happens, students’ academic, emotional, personal and social well-being is enhanced. This enables them to be better equipped to engage fully and positively in learning and the classroom environment.
