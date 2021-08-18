While the Greater Latrobe school board has already approved the district’s health and safety plan for the 2021-22 educational year, that didn’t stop district parents from expressing their concerns about face coverings for students — whether for and against — during Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.
During a special meeting last month, the board approved a mask-optional plan via a 6-3 vote. Families are encouraged to visit the “COVID-19” tab on the district website for additional information and resources regarding the pandemic and the district’s plan.
The district’s scheduled return for in-person instruction is Aug. 30.
Superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert said previously that the district received notice that the state departments of health and education will not be releasing separate state guidance or recommendations for the start of the upcoming school year. She said they advise school entitles to follow current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance to the “greatest extent possible” when creating policies for its school communities.
According to district, face coverings are optional and not required for students and staff inside of school buildings. Masks, because of a federal mandate, are required on public transportation such as school buses.
At Tuesday’s meeting, parents were again divided on the issue of masks in school buildings, with some saying face coverings should be required for the health and safety of students, most of whom are unvaccinated. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said last week that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to quickly evaluate data from vaccine companies once ready, and said a COVID-19 vaccine will potentially be available for children under the age of 12 before the end of 2021.
John Fullmer, a parent with two children attending Mountain View Elementary, including one with a medical condition viewed as high risk, reiterated his prior concerns about the district’s current mask policy.
“I implore you to reconsider the mask guidance, especially for elementary school children that don’t have a choice to get vaccinated. I truly believe the kids are being put at risk,” he said.
Dr. Elizabeth Cutrell, a pediatrician at UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics Mountain View in Unity Township and the mother of a district elementary student, was part of Greater Latrobe’s medical advisory committee last year.
On Tuesday, Cutrell provided the school board with a petition signed by “at least” 12 area physicians imploring the district to reconsider its mask-optional plan.
“We need to be listening to data, not emotional testimony,” she told the board. “The data shows that if everyone is masked, kids can stay in school. We know more children are going to be sick with this Delta variant, which is just as contagious as chicken pox. Parents will say it’s low risk my child ends up in the hospital, but low risk isn’t no risk, and if your child is in the pediatric ICU, it doesn’t matter what the odds are — it’s your child.”
Parents on the other side of the mask debate praised the district for making face coverings optional. One parent pushed for school decision-makers to hold their ground and not change the policy, saying masks “muzzle” students. Another parent, aside from questioning the need for masks, wondered why the district provided a COVID tracker to log current case counts.
Added Teppert: “It’s a shame that we have this split (among some parents). We want students in the classroom — that’s the number one goal — and I get the concerns of parents too.”
Teppert said the district’s health and safety committee plans to meet later this week.
“There possibly could be another vote if the plan changes,” she said when asked by a parent about possible modifications before the school year begins. “If the plan changes, it would be posted on the district website with our agenda Monday afternoon prior to the meeting.”
Also related to the pandemic, the school board Tuesday approved setting a professional substitute pay rate for the 2021-22 school year of $110 for day-to-day rate of pay and $120 for 20 consecutive days in the same position for the same position or as a COVID-related substitute. Greater Latrobe business administrator Dan Watson said the district raised the day-to-day figure — it was previously $90 per day — to better align with rates of other school districts in the region.
Teppert said the district, like last year, will have five COVID subs per day for each building in 2021-22.
“They can help out anywhere, but if a teacher needs to quarantine, that sub is already there and can sit with the class while the teacher is online,” she said of the COVID subs.
Added assistant superintendent Michael Porembka: “Having the COVID subs at the high school was a tremendous benefit for us to help us get through (last) school year. There were some days where we did fall short, but for the most part, we were covered.”
In other business Tuesday, the board approved to hire six full-time teachers, including:
- Luke Shaffer as a special education teacher at a Step 1/Bachelors salary of $46,607, effective Aug. 23;
- Zachary Simms as an elementary teacher at a Step 1/Bachelors salary of $46,607, effective Aug. 23;
- Amanda Fletcher as a Title I teacher at a Step 1/Masters salary of $48,607, effective Aug. 23;
- Joel Trentin as a secondary social studies teacher at a Step 1/Bachelors salary of $46,607, effective TBD;
- Catherine Votovich as secondary social studies teacher at a Step 1/Bachelors salary of $46,607, effective Aug. 23;
- Natalie Sarnese as an elementary school teacher at a Step 1/Bachelors salary, effective Aug. 23.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the school board approved these items:
- Resignations, including: Emily Stevens as a classroom assistant, effective Aug. 20; Zachary Simms as classroom assistant, effective Aug. 20; Amanda Fletcher as classroom assistant, effective Aug. 20; Lynette Jacquet as classroom assistant, effective Aug. 9; Amanda Henry as classroom assistant, effective Aug. 9; Kenneth Khalouf as co-weight training assistant supervisor, effective July 20; Rita Benson as a personal care assistant, effective Aug. 4; Kasey Semuskie as personal care assistant, effective July 20; Marilyn Schrum as personal care assistant, effective July 31; Lauren Stauffer as food service employee, effective Aug. 6; Janet Welsh as food service employee, effective Aug. 16; Michael Menzietti as music teacher, effective Aug. 4, and Emily Tropeano as elementary school teacher, effective Aug. 5;
- Classified support personnel, including: Ashley Kolat as secretary at a rate of $13 per hour, retroactive to June 15; Leanne Gessler as secretary at $13 per hour, effective Aug. 18; Brent Vallorani as classroom assistant at $13 per hour, effective Aug. 23; Emily Daily as classroom assistant at $13 per hour, effective Aug. 23; Marissa Brown as classroom assistant at $13 per hour, effective Aug. 23; Carrie Shafran as food service truck driver at $17 per hour, retroactive to Aug, 2; Nadine Yokopenic as part-time food service employee at $10.80 per hour, effective Aug. 18; Mallorie Palanko as part-time food service employee at $10.80 per hour, effective Aug. 18, and Kasey Semuskie as a substitute personal care assistant at $9.50 per hour, as needed;
- Personal care assistants, including: Barbara Bosco ($14.84 per hour), Hope Fannie ($12.62), Bonnie Hoyle ($11), Claudia Lesko ($11), Pamela Matsko ($11), Kimberly Mills ($11), Michele Morrison ($12.34), Lainie Osborne ($11), Delcina Taylor ($11), Margaret Toohey ($14.74) and Steven Williams ($11);
- Granting tenure to Courtney Coss, Maria (Emanuele) McCombie, Brooke Hebrank, Melyssa Vinsick and Kathryn Richard, effective Aug. 20;
- Robert Brackney, Christine Fiok, Jeff Lewis, Michael McElfresh, Sandy Soliday, Scott Soliday, Thomas Spallone and John Zalich as school police for the 2021-22 school year;
- List of substitute teachers for the 2021-22 school year;
- Benedetto Fiorello (grade 12, Italy) as a foreign exchange student for the 2021-22 school year through the AFS Intercultural Programs International Youth Exchange Organization;
- Fall sports coaches and salaries, along with student activities advisors and salaries.
In other business, the board will look to approve these items at next week’s regular meeting:
- Tax appeal settlements for five parcels, as recommended by Andrews & Price LLC;
- Year end 2020-21 budget transfers;
- Disposal of 1998 Chevrolet C3500 RWD for scrap costs;
- Renewal of elevator service contract with Eastern Elevator Service and Sales Company;
- Quotes for replacement of capital equipment;
- Quotes and/or bids for 2021 capital improvement projects;
- Bids for winter sports equipment;
- DMJ Transportation list of school bus/van drivers for 2021-22;
- Pupil transportation schedule for 2021-22;
- Individual transportation contracts for the 2021-22 school year;
- St. Francis University cooperative agreement for the 2021-22 school year;
- St. Vincent College affiliation agreement for five years, from July 1, 2021, through June 20, 2026;
- Bayed Home Health Care agreement for professional services for the 2020-21 school year;
- Ignite Educational Solutions agreement for the 2021-22 school year;
- Addendum to the contractual agreement between the district and Pressley Ridge Greensburg for the 2021-22 school year;
- Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf extended school year program from the period of July 6, 2021, through July 23, 2021;
- Paula Teacher contract agreement for the 2021-22 school year;
- St. Vincent College Prevention Project service delivery letter of agreement and service delivery agreement fees, both for 2021-22;
- AIU Services agreement and special education addendum for the 2021-22 school year;
- Memorandum of understanding between the district and the Private Industry Council of Westmoreland/Fayette Inc., operating there Pre-K Counts program at Latrobe Elementary School;
- Hunter Wellek (grade one, Derry Area) as a tuition student;
- Pennsylvania Youth Survey distribution for the 2021-22 school year;
- Emergency instructional time template for 2021-22 school year;
- Innersight professional therapy services agreement for the 2021-22 school year.
