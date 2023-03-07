If you attend Friday night’s Ligonier Valley vs. Greater Latrobe basketball game and see the girls playing basketball while the boys cheer, you may think you’re seeing things.
You’re not.
The Interact clubs of Greater Latrobe Senior High School and Ligonier Valley High School are sponsoring a reverse basketball game 6 p.m. Friday at the Greater Latrobe Senior High School gymnasium.
All proceeds will benefit Action for Animals and Helping Hearts and Healing Tails animal rescues, of Derry Township and Stahlstown, respectively.
“The reverse basketball game is a charity event where girls, with no prior basketball experience, play a basketball game, and boys dress up, perform cheers and a dance routine at halftime,” said Greater Latrobe senior Isabel Trice, who serves as her school’s Interact Club vice president.
According to Trice, the fundraiser has been going on since 2010, when the Latrobe club’s faculty adviser, William Snyder, came up with the idea as a way to benefit the victims of a devastating earthquake in Haiti.
“Our first game was ‘Hoops for Haiti’ and was against Derry,” Snyder recalled. “We made it an annual event with Derry for a number of years, but since they hold their bachelor auction fundraiser around the same time, it became a bit much for them, so I approached Ligonier and it has been an annual event with the Ligonier Interact Club since 2018.”
“We are now at the point where some former game alumni, such as Latrobe teachers Rachel Frye and Raven Dupilka, are now helping assist the students,” Snyder said, adding that over the years, proceeds have gone to benefit the Brother’s Brother Foundation, cancer research, polio vaccines and the Dominican Republic. Last year, the reverse basketball game raised $2,385 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Charity beneficiaries are chosen by the students.
“Since times have been tough for all of us, we decided that the animal shelters would need some funding,” added Renee Fletcher, Ligonier Valley senior and Interact Club president. “All of the officers for Ligonier and Latrobe are passionate about animals.”
Doors will open for the game at 5:30 p.m. and while no tickets are required, a donation at the door is requested.
Trice and Fletcher reported that the event will also feature concessions, a Chinese auction, a T-shirt sale with shirts designed by both Latrobe and Ligonier elementary students, and a Chuck-A-Duck game.
“Participants buy rubber ducks and throw them toward a target in the middle of the gym,” said Trice. “The closest duck wins half of the proceeds, like a 50/50.
“Everyone is welcome to attend and we hope to see everyone there,” Fletcher said.
