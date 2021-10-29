A social media threat against Greater Latrobe Junior High School was deemed to be “non-credible,” but prompted an alert from the school district on its website Thursday.
According to officials, the threat originated in Jupiter, Florida, and an arrest was made.
According to the alert, “This information was investigated today by our school resource officers, found to have originated from Jupiter, Florida, and the suspect was arrested. This information was confirmed...through a conversation with the Jupiter (Florida) Police Department. This information was disseminated to the Latrobe Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police to inform them of the situation.”
Coincidently, Greater Latrobe wasn’t the only Westmoreland County school mentioned in threats that circulated on social media this week. Jeannette students were switched to virtual learning Thursday out of “extreme caution” after receiving a similar threat, according to a letter sent home to parents Wednesday.
In the letter, parents were told a possible threat was made against the high school on social media.
Students at Jeannette were set to return to in-person learning on Friday.
