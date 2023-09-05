Alumna lends helping 'arm'

Thanks to a Greater Latrobe alumna, L&S Machine Co. donated this universal robotic arm, valued at $43,000, to the school district.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

It’s always nice when a former student reaches out a helping hand to their alma mater. Well, Lauren Morlacci (Daubert) did a lot more than that.

A graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School, Morlacci, who is a manager at L&S Machine Co., arranged for her employer to donate a $43,000 universal robotic arm to the school. The school board officially accepted the gift at its last meeting Aug. 15.

