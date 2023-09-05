It’s always nice when a former student reaches out a helping hand to their alma mater. Well, Lauren Morlacci (Daubert) did a lot more than that.
A graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School, Morlacci, who is a manager at L&S Machine Co., arranged for her employer to donate a $43,000 universal robotic arm to the school. The school board officially accepted the gift at its last meeting Aug. 15.
According to John Mains, assistant to the superintendent of secondary education, Morlacci reached out to see if the district would have a need for such a piece of equipment.
It’s a smaller scale arm that students can program to lift small to medium objects. It’s something a public school district would have a hard time providing for its students without a gift like this.
According to Dr. Ted Benning, senior high school principal, the arm will be utilized in association with STEAM-related courses and learning opportunities. STEAM refers to Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics.
“It’s a golden opportunity,” said Benning. “We can’t thank them enough for this kind gift.”
The arm is approximately 3 feet, 6 inches to 4 feet tall, and can be used to lift small- and medium-sized objects. Students in classes like Introduction to Coding will be able to use the arm for various projects.
In addition, Benning said it is just amazing when alumni give back to the school where, for them, it all started, even decades later.
