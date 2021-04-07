The Greater Latrobe Drama Club will present a virtual performance of “Bright Star Concert Version” at 7 p.m. April 23-24 and 2 p.m. April 25.
Tickets are $25 per device and available for purchase at latrobedramaclub.com. The performance was professionally produced with CD quality sound production by Headspace Media.
Written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, this professionally filmed virtual performance has about an hour run time. Set in rural North Carolina in the 1920s and ‘40s and inspired by a true story, Bright Star tells a story of love, redemption and miracles.
The cast includes Sofia Herr as Alice Murphy, Ben Federico as Jimmy Ray, Cameron Baker as Billy Cane, Annie Duda as Margo Crawford, Dom Panichelle as Mayor Dobbs, Allison Himler and Noah Schaefer as Mama and Daddy Murphy, Isaac Krom as Daddy Cane, and Brielle Zimmerman and Joey Estok as Lucy Grant and Daryl Ames.
The show is directed by Allison Duda, musically directed by Ellen Perkins and choreographed by Katie Kertoy. Ron Baughman is the stage and technical director, and Matt Fridg of Headspace Media is the film director.
Follow the GLSD Drama Club on Instagram (@glsddramaclub), or like them on Facebook, @latrobetheaterboosters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.