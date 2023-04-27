A cosmetology student from Greater Latrobe, who has dreams of owning her own salon and working as a makeup artist in the film industry, was named the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center Student of the Month Wednesday at the regular meeting of the Joint Operating Committee.
Vania Grumbine has dreamt about hair since she was a little girl. Her earliest memory was at age 3 in her native Haiti when she used to braid the hair of her Barbie doll. Since then, she has enjoyed practicing make-up applications and frightening her parents with her realistic special effects.
Grumbine is also earning her nail license this year. Once she does, she would like to work as a nail technician right away.
She was described by her cosmetology instructor, Kaitlyn Youngstead, as an excellent student in several ways.
“Vania always comes to class with a positive attitude and a willingness to help others,” said Youngstead. “She excels in the nail and hair color curriculum and consistently puts forth her best effort to succeed academically.”
Once she earns her nail and cosmetology licenses, Grumbine plans to enroll in the Douglas Education Center for Tom Savini’s Special Effects Make-Up program.
Grumbine is also a member of the school’s National Technical Honor Society and SkillsUSA.
In her free time, Grumbine plays soccer, and enjoys horseback riding and drawing.
In regular business, members of the JOC voted to retain $100,000 from the excess 2021-22 funds totaling $251,773.56 for start-up costs associated with the development of the new service occupations program for the 2023-24 school year.
According to Business Manager Nicole Zavatsky, any remaining funds from the $100,000 as of June 30, 2023, will be transferred into the Capital Reserve account.
The remaining $155,773.56 will be equally distributed and returned to the three sending districts.
In other business, the following items were approved:
- The 2023-24 school calendar;
- Continued membership with the Pennsylvania School Board Association, which includes policy maintenance, effective July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024;
- Two-year renewal for long-term disability benefits through CM Regent for a period of July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2025;
- Renewal of the administration fee for Delta Dental in the amount of $5.06 per employee enrolled – an increase of 24 cents per employee enrolled, for period of July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2025, and
- Lease agreement renewal for 63 months with Toshiba Business Solutions for copying services, pending review of the contract by the solicitor. The agreement includes new machines completely covered for all service parts and labor at $1,395 per month.
In addition to introducing the student of the month, Administrative Director Todd Weimer took time out to congratulate the nine students who qualified to compete in the state competition for SkillsUSA April 12-14 in Hershey. The placements included Aidan Bartlebaugh, Derry Area, and Robert Phillips, Greater Latrobe, second place for Digital Cinema Production; Cora Drylie, Greater Latrobe, third place for Basic Health Care; Ryleigh Kelley, Ligonier Valley, third place for Photography, and Chase Siko, Greater Latrobe, third place for Precision Machining.
In addition, Weimer also announced the following grants and donations:
- New 5x8 nylon flag for outside flag staff to replace retired stars and stripes, donated by state Rep. Leslie Rossi;
- Supplemental Equipment Grant of $38,464.04 from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, which was used to purchase forward lift and auto trainers for the automotive program, drones and cameras for the digital media program, a drone for mechatronics and sliding brake for the construction trades program, and
- Donations of $995 from Kathy Hendrickson of Tangles to cosmetology for the purchase of facial machine, titanium round bar and plate ($7,350 value) from TSI Titanium and Sierra Sheet & Plate, plexiglass and Lexan (estimated value of $3,211) by Latrobe Glass & Mirrors and angle aluminum (estimated value of $1,285) by HTS Manufacturing to the machine tool technology program.
The next regularly scheduled JOC meeting is 7 p.m. May 24.
