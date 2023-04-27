EWCTC Student of the Month

Dean Reed, president of the Joint Operating Committee (JOC) at the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center, with Vania Grumbine, the school’s April Student of the Month. A senior from Greater Latrobe, Grumbine is enrolled in the school’s cosmetology program.

 PHOTO BY AMY FAUTH

A cosmetology student from Greater Latrobe, who has dreams of owning her own salon and working as a makeup artist in the film industry, was named the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center Student of the Month Wednesday at the regular meeting of the Joint Operating Committee.

Vania Grumbine has dreamt about hair since she was a little girl. Her earliest memory was at age 3 in her native Haiti when she used to braid the hair of her Barbie doll. Since then, she has enjoyed practicing make-up applications and frightening her parents with her realistic special effects.

