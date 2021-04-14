Greater Latrobe School District students could soon be venturing out for field trips and having guest speakers offer in-school presentations after the district’s school board on Tuesday approved a new set of revisions to pandemic-related plans.
The school board at its Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday approved revisions to the district’s Phased School Opening Health and Safety Plan and its Continuity of Education Plan to reflect changes in state-level guidelines for K-12 school operations amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The updated plans are available on the district’s website, glsd.us.
The highlights of the revisions, superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert said, are the resumption of field trips and classroom/school visitors, both of which may be approved on a case-by-case basis following review and consultation with the administration.
“The main components for revisions in those plans include the fact that some field trips will be permitted at Greater Latrobe School District on a case-by-case basis,” Teppert said. “Most of those field trips are culminating field trips, but again, they’re reviewed on a case-by-base basis, and all protocols will be followed regarding CDC guidelines.
“We will have limited visitors permitted after school hours, whether it’s booster groups or parent-teacher organizations, as well as possible guest speakers that are tied to the curriculum, and again, those are on a case-by-case basis.”
The new revisions also allow for school district facilities to be rented by community members outside of school hours and with limits on occupancy.
“Our facilities at this point can be rented — our indoor facilities up to 25% of maximum occupancy and our outdoor facilities to 50% capacity,” Teppert said.
“All of those still go through our Director of Facilities and Operations office, Kurt Thomas.”
The revisions also reflect that travel restrictions implemented under a previous Pennsylvania Department of Health order are no longer in effect as of March 1. Previously, the Continuity of Education Plan indicated district administration could require students to quarantine at home and participate in online education following travel to areas deemed “higher risk” by the state health department.
The revisions note recently updated recommendations from the Pennsylvania Department of Education regarding determination of instructional models.
“As recommended, the Greater Latrobe School District will continue to offer a Blended Learning Model to all students,” according to the revised Continuity of Education Plan. “The Blended Model provides the option of full in-person instruction or the option to participate in full-time GLSD Online. The Blended Model of instruction reduces the number of students present in the school buildings.”
During his enrollment report, assistant superintendent Michael Porembka said there were 423 students participating in full-time GLSD Online, a decrease of 183 students from the beginning of February.
Teppert noted that while recommendations on instructional models allow for the district to remain in the blended model when Westmoreland County’s community transmission rate is in the “substantial” category, positive coronavirus cases within school buildings must be closely tracked.
“Our county is in the second week of a substantial transmission rate,” she said. “therefore it is necessary that we use the 14-day rolling cycle dashboard for closing our schools, and we must adhere to building thresholds for that,” Teppert said.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the COVID-19 dashboard on the district website, there were no positive cases at any of the district’s school buildings.
In other business during Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, the board heard from teacher leaders at the high school regarding the following new courses being planned for the 2021-22 school year:
- Freshman Focus: Leader in Me, open to all 9th-graders;
- Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center Career Exploration, offering 9th-graders interested in a specific career path an opportunity to attend EWCTC for two periods per day;
- Technology Lab I and II, implementing woodworking, power tools, CNC machining and 3D printer technology;
- Home Maintenance, offering instruction on home system repairs and maintenance;
- Hispanic Foods and Culture, a project-based learning course;
- Graphic Design, a semester course focusing on computer graphic design concepts and technology;
- A Social History of the United States, a survey of groups in American history including but not limited to immigrants, women, African Americans and Native Americans, with emphasis on movements like the Civil Rights Movement and Women’s Suffrage Movement;
- Cybersecurity, a College In High School course offered in conjunction with St. Vincent College;
- Integrated Studies, a collaboration of the English and Math departments for EWCTC seniors entering the manufacturing field after graduation.
Also during Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, the board reviewed the following items expected to be up for approval during next week’s regular meeting:
- An agreement with Camco Physical and Occupational Therapy, LLC for the 2021-22 school year;
- An agreement with Adelphoi Education Inc. for extended school year and summer programs from June 7 through Aug. 13;
- Adelphoi Education Inc. agreement for the 2021-22 school year;
- Dr. Robert Ketterer Charter School agreement for the 2021-22 school year;
- Affiliation agreements with Seton Hill University, University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg and Indiana University of Pennsylvania for the 2021-22 school year;
- A high school dual credit agreement with Seton Hill University for the 2021-22 school year;
- Approving Hilton Bricker as a tuition student for the 2021-22 school year;
- Approving Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Early Intervention lease agreement for the 2021-22 school year;
- Awarding bids for the 2021-22 school year for audio-visual supplies, custodial supplies, data processing supplies, general school supplies, medical supplies, science supplies and fall sports equipment and supplies;
- Reappointing James Thomas to the Eastern Westmoreland Area Vocational Technical School Authority for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2023;
- A pair of items related to preparations for planned renovations at EWCTC;
- The EWCTC 2021-22 operating budget;
- Final adoption and approval of board policies regarding discipline of students with disabilities, behavior support, confidentiality of special education student information, extracurricular activities, interscholastic athletics and sudden cardiac arrest;
- A first reading of board policies regarding extracurricular participation by home education students, Title I comparability of services, Family and Medical Leave and school vehicle drivers;
- The resignations of Cynthia Planinsek, teacher, Karen Townsend, confidential secretary, and Mary Helen Vasinko, teacher, for retirement purposes, and the resignations of Richard Auman, assistant band director, Daniel Dominick Jr., softball junior varsity assistant coach, and Emily Weyandt (Echard), assistant varsity cheerleading coach;
- Shannon Stopa as a substitute teacher, effective retroactive to April 6;
- Mary Koluder and Delcina Taylor as substitute secretaries, effective retroactive to April 15 and April 6, respectively;
- Appointing Jessica Kostic as a volunteer lacrosse coach and Todd Baughman as a volunteer baseball coach.
