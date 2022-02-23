After two years of limitations, sixth-graders from Greater Latrobe’s elementary schools will once again have the opportunity to experience camp after the school board approved the program for 2022.
The school directors unanimously approved the program to be held at Heritage Reservation in Farmington at Tuesday’s regular board meeting.
The dates were set as May 16-18 for Latrobe Elementary School students, May 18-20 for Mountain View Elementary School students, and May 23-25 for Baggaley Elementary School students.
The cost to attend is $160 per student and students have the choice of paying the full cost or to participate in fundraising to reduce the cost.
In addition, the board also approved the overnight field trip for seven students and two chaperones of Future Business Leaders of America to go to Hershey April 11-12. The trip is funded by the club, so there is no cost to the district.
In other business, the board approved the following:
- Acceptance of $5,000 United Say School Readiness/Transition Plan;
- Disposal/sale of seven freestanding oven ranges for scrap cost for maintenance department;
- Participation in the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Joint Consortium bids for multi-purpose paper for the 2022-23 school year;
- E-Rate Internet agreement between district and WIU effective July 1, for a term of three years;
- Acceptance of resignations of Jackie Callahan, personal care associate; Susannah Miller Volbe and Abby Mohan, classroom assistants; Thomas Kennedy, head coach of boys’ soccer team, and Jordan Zeunges, assistant junior high softball coach;
- Substitute teachers Ally Bloom and VeToni a Philip, grades PK-4 and special education PK-8; Jonathan Finger, Bachelor of Science psychology (ER certified), and Alicia Amoros, RN (emergency certified);
- 2021-2022 spring sports coaches and salaries.
In addition, the school board reminded the community about the Greater Latrobe master planning and visioning community forum from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, in the senior high auditorium.
In other announcements, the Greater Latrobe Senior High School Drama Club’s production of “Bye Bye Birdie” is set for 7:30 p.m. March 4-5, and 2 p.m. March 6.
The next school board meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. March 8, for the Committee of the Whole, and 7 p.m. March 15, for the regular meeting.
