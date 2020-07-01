Greater Latrobe School Board members on Tuesday approved a one-year extension of an existing agreement between the district and its service employees’ international union.
The deal covers custodians, maintenance and food service employees from July 1 through June 30, 2021. Greater Latrobe Business Administrator Dan Watson said it covered 37 custodial and maintenance and 30 food service employees. The previous agreement, retroactive to July 2017, was approved in January 2018 and extended through June 30, 2020. With that contract, employees saw their wages increase, depending on their group and length of service, but they had to contribute more towards health care costs.
“We basically renewed their contract at the same financial terms they received in the 2019-20 school year,” Watson said.
Watson explained that some workers are on various steps on the pay scale, so for workers at the top, the increase was smaller — about 2% or less — but newly-hired individuals are moving through, marking the average around 4% overall. The contribution to health care remains the same.
“Honestly, the board looked at it and said, we can’t continue to negotiate in a difficult time,” Watson said. “We recognize the value they have provided our school district and they’re going to continue to provide, and we wanted to make sure we had a contract in place for at least one more year before we can revisit a long-term discussion.”
Board president Dr. Michael Zorch thanked those employees who come to work despite risks faced with the current health crisis.
“One thing the pandemic has taught me is that there are a lot of essential people out there, who we don’t think are essential until we need them,” Zorch said. “When you go down the line, there are a lot of essential people out there. We appreciate their help, and we wish we can pay them more.”
Also on Tuesday, directors approved a Kennametal tax appeal assessment with the district. There will be no change in assessment from 2016-18, but the fair market value is listed as $18,000 for 2019 and ’20, and $18,500 in 2021.
District solicitor Ned Nakles said the appeal was filed by Kennametal, and noted that it was a “very fair resolution” to the district, taxpayers and Kennametal.
“We recognize that Kennametal is one of our largest employers and they are very valuable to us,” Nakles said. “We worked well throughout even though we were adversaries in the courtroom, and we brought this case to an agreement that was very fair for both parties.”
Additionally, the board awarded quotes or bids for 2020 capital improvement projects on Tuesday.
Projects include telescopic bleacher replacement at the senior high school for $214,450, along with hot water heaters and storage tank replacement for $100,000 at the senior high school and $50,000 at Mountain View Elementary School. There are also repairs to concrete walkways for $60,000 at the senior and junior high and $20,000 at Baggaley Elementary School.
Also on the list is an emergency standby generator for $30,000 at the senior high and fire alarm control panels in the junior and senior high for close to $60,000. There’s also $33,150 for a junior high cafeteria floor replacement and $18,878 for kitchen refrigeration condenser units in the senior high school.
Greater Latrobe Business Administrator Dan Watson explained that the district budgets capital assets for each of its buildings every year, covering utility and repair costs to maintain the structures.
The board also approved insurance renewal coverages for the 2020-21 school year with a total increase of $17,398.
Worker’s compensation increased $9,681 with a 12% hike because of increases to payroll and an experience modifier. Property and liability, which includes general liability, law enforcement and theft coverage increased $7,477, a 7% increase. School Leaders Errors and Omissions increased by $386 and automobile coverage by $16. Umbrella, which includes terrorism, decreased by $162.
There’s no change in employee travel accident coverage, public officials bonds, cyber enterprise risk management and student accident.
District officials, on Tuesday, also recognized Greater Latrobe wrestling standout Vinny Kilkeary, as the 106-pound state champion, in addition to former Wildcats’ wrestling coach Marc Billett as an inductee into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
The board also approved:
- Permission to advertise the regular board meeting for 7:30 p.m. July 21 at the district’s Senior High Center for Student Creativity;
- Abbey Conrad, special education instructor, $48,157; Amanda Heckel, elementary, $48,157; Rachel Murphy, art, $46,157; Ellen Perkins, music/choral, $46,157; Rachel Spano, elementary, $48,157; Mollie Stein and Andrea Territ, special education, $48,157. Conrad, Heckel, Spano and Stein are at Step 1 Masters Degree, while Murphy, Perkins and Territ are at Step 1 Bachelors Degree;
- Resignation of Diane Godwin, health room assistant; Toni Gross and Sharon Peretti, part-time food service; Mary Prady, junior high student council co-advisor; Marissa Schimizzi, teacher; Dawn Marie Semnisky, personal care assistant; Donald Uveges, girls’ assistant tennis coach;
- Teacher leader positions and salaries for the 2020-21 school year;
- Classified personnel hourly rates for substitute food service employee, student worker, substitute personal care and classroom assistant ($8.50 an hour), substitute secretary and substitute custodian ($9.25 an hour), substitute classroom assistant ($9.50 an hour) and a raise for part-time secretary from $11.10 to $11.35 an hour;
- Anthony Basciano, Jason Bridge, Dave Cook, Joseph McCombie, Ronald Owens and Scott Sapir as on-road driver education instructors at an hourly rate of $30.50 for the 2020-21 school year;
- Samantha Jobe (Spanish) as a substitute teacher and Richard Auman as assistant band director;
- eCat Academy Memorandum of Understanding between the district and its education association for the 2020-21 school year;
- Application to the Pennsylvania Department of Education for Flexible Instruction Days (FID) program for 2020-2021 and two subsequent years;
- The 2020 Homestead/Farmstead exclusion real estate tax assessment reductions of $1,121, or $94.16 in property tax based on a rate of 84 mills, for each approved homestead and farmstead property, as certified by the Westmoreland County Tax Assessment office;
- Re-enactment of Act 511 taxes for the 2020-21 school year, real estate transfer, earned income, house trailer, per capita and local services;
- Re-enactment of per capita tax, levying $5 on every person residing in the district 18 or older at an income exemption level of $5,000;
- Section 125 plan for medical, dental and vision benefits for qualified employees, providing a cash benefit of 50% of premium saving up to a maximum of $4,300;
- Tuition rates of $9,626.41 for elementary and $10,175.14 for secondary students;
- Asher Schneider, kindergarten, and first grade student Aiden Schneider, as tuition students from the Hempfield Area School District for the 2020-21 school year;
- Clelian Heights service agreement;
- Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf summer extended school year program;
- Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Student Services Interagency Invoice Rates and selected services;
- Westmoreland Intermediate Unit’s Lending Library agreement involving STEM kits and equipment;
- Pennsylvania Educators’ Clearinghouse contract of service;
- Seton Hill University dual credit agreement;
- Renewal of existing elevator service contract with Eastern Elevator Service and Sales Company at a cost of $17,940;
- Free and reduced price meal policy, in addition to the National School Breakfast and Lunch programs.
