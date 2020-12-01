After a long weekend of shopping, both in-store and virtually, Giving Tuesday — the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving — provides an opportunity to participate in a global day of giving.
The 92nd Street Y in New York and the United Nations Foundation created Giving Tuesday in 2012 with a simple idea: A day that encourages people to do good.
Giving Tuesday, now an independent nonprofit organization, says on its website that may include, “Making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts, and everyone has something to give.”
The global day of giving is especially important this year, as charities and nonprofits took a hit amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In August, The Pittsburgh Foundation contracted with Fourth Economy to conduct and analyze a survey on the impact that COVID-19 is having on nonprofits in Pennsylvania, which found overall 80% of nonprofits have experienced a revenue decrease and 87% are experiencing a negative impact.
There are more than 225 Giving Tuesday communities being organized in the United States, including Give Big Pittsburgh hosted by Pittsburgh Magazine, which was “created to support the nonprofits doing great work in our community.”
Hundreds of nonprofits throughout Pittsburgh and its surrounding areas will work together to raise awareness, collect donations, and build a stronger sense of philanthropy throughout their local communities, according to its website.
Visit www.givebigpittsburgh.com to see a list of participating nonprofit organizations and charities available to donate to.
Giving Tuesday follows a long weekend of consumer spending that includes Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. Online sales for Cyber Monday are on track to hit $9.4 billion, according to Adobe Analytics.
Compare that to Giving Tuesday which raised more than $511 million online in the United States last year, according to information from The Nonprofit Times.
