Alyssa Wolf’s Girl Scout project brightened Derry Stadium ahead of the fall sports season with fresh blue, yellow and white paint. It also earned the 14-year-old a Silver Award, the highest honor a Cadette can receive.
“I wanted to do something that would improve the community,” said Wolf, a ninth-grader at Derry Area.
The project involved refurbishing and repainting the stadium’s concession stand and ticket booth, as well as updating their Trojan logos and new “DA” designs.
She received her Silver Award at a banquet held March 14.
“It’s a great feeling to know that I got a chance to help the community and to see what I accomplished overall,” she said.
As a cheerleader, Wolf recognized that the stadium’s concession stand and ticket booth “were outdated and it would make our school look much better and give us a better reputation.”
Wolf approached Derry Area athletic director Brett Miller with the project idea. Miller then directed her to David Irvin, the school’s supervisor of buildings and grounds, who got Wolf on the school board’s meeting agenda.
The ninth-grader received the district’s approval over the summer to go ahead with the project, after she presented her plans at a school board meeting.
“I made a Google Slides presentation about what the project was, what I would earn doing it, and how it would help everyone,” Wolf said. She added it was “a little nerve wracking” presenting in front of the school board.
But her father, Dave Wolf, thought she knocked it out of the park.
“She got up in front of the whole school board, and everyone in the auditorium and people online were watching. … I was really impressed by how she did that,” he said.
She completed the project in August, just in time for fall sports.
“She had to scrape all the old paint off, repaint and rebrand it to the new Trojan heads,” Dave Wolf said.
A brand new “DA” symbol was added to the concession stand’s side facing the parking lot.
“It was never there before. It used to be a back of a building,” her father said.
In total, the project required 50-plus hours of work, which Alyssa Wolf said included, “Board meetings, getting supplies and painting. I also needed to improve my community in a way while also showing leadership.”
Her work to revitalize the entrance to Derry Stadium has not gone unnoticed by school staff.
“Alyssa’s pride in her school, community, and herself is hopefully an inspiration to others in the Latrobe-Derry Area community,” Irvin said. “She earned more than just the merit badge.”
Added Miller: “Ayssa did an outstanding job on the project. The aesthetics of our athletic facilities are vital to the perception that community members, parents, and students have about our school. We greatly appreciate Alyssa’s hard work in helping us improve our facility.”
Paint and supplies were purchased from Sherwin-Williams in Unity Township. Store owner Jim Burica provided them at a discounted rate.
“With his generosity Jim saved the (Derry Area School District) a lot of money and should also be commended,” Irvin said.
Heidi King, leader of Troop No. 26796, said Alyssa has been in Girl Scouts since first grade — eight years total.
“She’s a terrific kid, always willing to help out with whatever needs done,” King said.
“Alyssa is very personable, kind and funny. She sees the bright side in everything and is always helping the younger girls feel included.”
Alyssa is the daughter of Dave Wolf and Lorie Shean of Derry Township. She also participates in dance.
Having received the Silver Award just less than two weeks ago, Wolf already has plans to pursue the Gold Award — the highest honor for Seniors and Ambassadors.
