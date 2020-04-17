Alfonso Giordano Bruno Persichetti, fondly known as Giordano, was born in Torino di Sangro, Italy on April 17, 1920, just as Europe and the world were beginning to recover from the two-year period during which the Spanish Flu ravaged the globe.
Now, Giordano and his wife of 61 years, Maria, are staying healthy at home as they prepare to celebrate his 100th birthday during Pennsylvania’s stay-at-home order. Although milestone pandemics have punctuated his long life, this centenarian has lived in Latrobe for more than half a century.
Classically trained as an Italian tailor and designer in Florence, Italy, his artistic abilities were recognized early when he created his first suit at the age of 10. After working with his father until age 30, he worked 15 more years on his own in the design industry. Then in 1965, Giordano emigrated to Latrobe with his wife and their two children, who were among the last to make the passage aboard the Christopher Columbus, an ocean liner of Italian registry.
Latrobe resident Carmen Mattioli, who owned Dom and Carmen Tailoring and Dry Cleaning, learning of Giordano from relatives in their shared hometown, invited Giordano to come to Latrobe. The Persichettis journeyed from Naples, Italy, to New York City. A mutual Italian friend living in Stony Point, New York, picked up the new arrivals and brought them to Latrobe, where they lived in a furnished apartment above the former Sun Drug Store at the corner of Ligonier and Depot streets.
In 1974, Giordano opened up his own shop, Giordano the Tailor, practicing the art of Italian tailor-made suits. Over the years, he made many suits for Latrobe professionals, taking their measurements and then drawing the pattern directly onto the cloth using a ruler, cloth chalk and a pair of cutting shears.
Within a week, his customers had a personalized suit from a classically trained Italian tailor without ever leaving the country.
Behind the scenes, his wife Maria insisted that they also do clothing repairs at the shop. At first Giordano resisted, his son Priamo remembered as he recounted the story: “No zippers,” his father stated adamantly. “A tailor designs suits.”
His wife, considering the needs in a steel mill town, said, “Better put zippers on pants.”
No one may be sure how the couple came to their settlement, but eventually Giordano the Tailor also accepted clothing repairs as well.
His business, located on Railroad Street, just around the corner from Hotel Loyal, was operational from 1974 to 2006. During this time, their family grew from two to four children. Giordano, as he turns 100, has six grandchildren, the youngest of whom was born in August.
In addition to his tailoring talents, throughout his long life Giordano also mastered the timpani (drums), mandolin, guitar and keyboard, as well as painting and then writing his own memoir, “Dear Memories.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.