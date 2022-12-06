Gingerbread house contest makes a sweet holiday tradition in Ligonier

Christmas is just around the corner, and the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce is in a festive mood.
“Visit beautiful Ligonier between Dec. 2 and 12 to check out eight majestic creations, handcrafted by local organizations and individuals,” said Amy Beitel, executive director of the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce. “Be sure to cast a vote for your favorite gingerbread house by Dec. 8,” said Beitel.
“As you cross off items on your Christmas shopping list, take time to walk around Ligonier to see all the houses as well as the spectacular Christmas windows.”
This year’s contest is sponsored by the generosity of Bethlen Communities, Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, Quacked Glass Studio, and Song of Sixpence.
Residents and visitors may cast a ballot for their favorite gingerbread house at these participating locations: Betsy’s of Ligonier, Black Bunny Boutique, G Squared Gallery, Georgia’s Stationery Shop and the Strawberry Crow, Kathy’s Kreations, Main Exhibit Galley & Art Center, Ramada Ligonier and the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce has great gift ideas. While you are shopping in downtown Ligonier, stop by G Squared Gallery at 138 E. Main St., and check out the fantastic display of merchandise donated by local businesses for the annual Merchant Christmas Raffle. Tickets sell for $2 each and are available in the Chamber office and at select merchants. Raffle tickets make great stocking stuffers, too. There are many chances to win. One winner is drawn for each donated item.
Participating merchants include: Abigail’s Coffeehouse, Beauty Boutique at Salon One, Betsy’s of Ligonier, Black Bunny Boutique, C_Shoemaker Custom Clothier, Carol & Dave’s Roadhouse, Colonial Gold & Silver, Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, Connections Café, El Vaquero Mexicano, Emily’s Hair Parade, Fox’s Pizza Den of Ligonier, G Squared Gallery, Georgia’s Stationery Shop, Holiday Home Store, Kathy’s Kreations, Laurel Highlands Olive Oil, Ligonier Agway, Ligonier Outfitters & Newstand, Ligonier Paws on Main, Ligonier Pharmacy, Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, Main Exhibit Gallery & Art Center, Martin’s Specialty Shop, McIntire Insurance Services, My Honeybee, onyx & ivory Boutique, O’Shea’s Candies, Pamela’s Golden Touch, Post and Rail Men’s Shop, Rachel’s Ligonier Floral, Scamps Toffee, Scentsational Ideas, Second Chapter Books, Standard Bank, The Strawberry Crow, The Finishing Touch, The Wooden Mantel, and Tree House in Ligonier.
Winning tickets will be drawn Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 1 p.m. You need not be present to win. The Chamber would like to thank the participating merchants for their generous gifts for this fundraiser.
Check out the 2022 Ligonier calendars, which include dates for community events. The calendars are $15 each and make a great gift. Also, a must on your gift list is a Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce Christmas ornament featuring the iconic bandstand at Christmastime. Purchase an ornament for $20 in the Chamber office or at participating shops. A Chamber gift certificate would be perfect for family, friends and employees. Gift certificates come in denominations of $5, $10, $15, $20, $25, $50 and $100 and make great stocking-stuffers or hostess gifts.
For more information on these events and gift ideas, contact the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce at 724-238-4200 or visit www.ligonier.com.
