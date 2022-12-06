Gingerbread house contest makes a sweet holiday tradition in Ligonier

This entry in the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce Gingerbread House Contest is a replica of the Compass Inn Museum in Laughlintown. It is set up at Main Exhibit Gallery and Art Center at 310 W. Main St.

 PHOTO BY BILL PRIBISCO

Christmas is just around the corner, and the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce is in a festive mood.

“Visit beautiful Ligonier between Dec. 2 and 12 to check out eight majestic creations, handcrafted by local organizations and individuals,” said Amy Beitel, executive director of the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce. “Be sure to cast a vote for your favorite gingerbread house by Dec. 8,” said Beitel.

