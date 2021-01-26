Gina O’Barto announces run for Westmoreland County prothonotary

Gina O’Barto of Unity Township has announced her candidacy for Westmoreland County prothonotary.
“As a fiscally conservative Republican, I believe we can make improvements that will save taxpayers money and improve accessibility.” she said in a release. “Incorporating more technology into the office would help to allow Westmoreland residents 24-hour access to their government without ever having to drive to the courthouse.”
Christina O’Brien, a Democrat, has served three terms as the county’s prothonotary since 2010, but reportedly is not expected to run for a fourth term. O’Barto narrowly lost the 2017 Republican primary for the prothonotary position to Kimberly Horrell.
O’Barto is currently employed in the Westmoreland County Controller’s Office. She formerly worked as an executive assistant at Redstone Highlands as well as a purchasing manager at Columbia Northwest. She is a graduate of Business Careers Institute and a member of the Sons of Italy, a board member of the Arts and Heritage Festival, National Rifle Association (NRA) and Fire Owners Against Crime and District 12 Republican Committee.
O’Barto plans to be accountable to the taxpayers of Westmoreland County by being “present and on the job” in order to ensure the prothonotary office runs efficiently.
“I’ll be an active officeholder and I will strive to offer the best possible customer service while maintaining the privacy and security that the public expects with such confidential records,” she said.
She is married to Unity Township Supervisor Mike O’Barto.
According to the county’s website, the prothonotary is an essential part of the judicial system and serves as the clerk of the Civil Division of the Court of Common Pleas. The prothonotary has administrative control over and responsibility for all official documents and records of the civil and family divisions.
