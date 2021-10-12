Looking for a family-friendly fall event? The Westmoreland Land Trust invites you to explore the natural beauty of Westmoreland County during its Westmoreland Ramble road rally on Oct. 17. An opportunity to explore the county’s scenic byways and just in time for the area’s fall foliage time.
The event will raise funds for the nonprofit organization, along with raise awareness of the properties it protects for their cultural, historical, ecological, recreational or scenic value.
On one leg of the 66-mile route, motorists will travel past the trust’s newest acquisition, the planned Carl A. Schwarz Memorial Park, which is situated on a 96-acre farm along Beech Hills Road in Hempfield Township. The plan is to transform what was once a family farm into a place where visitors can enjoy both nature and art.
The ramble starts and ends at the Donohoe Center, where the land trust is housed. Rally participants can check in at 10 a.m. with the route taking approximately 90 minutes to complete.
Breakfast will be provided before cars set off on the ramble.
Following that, a celebration will be held back at the center from 1 to 5 p.m. featuring food trucks and entertainment by the NewLanders, an American roots musical band based out of Pittsburgh.
There will be seating in the Barn or the Donohoe pavilion, or participants may bring their own lawn chairs. While at the center, participants can learn more about the land trust or visit the Master Gardener Demonstration Gardens.
Pre-registration is required by visiting the trust’s website at www.westmoreland-landtrust.org. More information is available by calling 724-325-3031.
To attend the rally and celebration the cost is $40 per car if registered by Wednesday. If after Wednesday, the cost is $45. There is a charge of $10 for those who only want to attend only the celebration.
Unlike the majority of road rallies held around the country that require drivers to reach checkpoints at specific times, the Westmoreland Ramble is described as more of an easier, fun event.
Each car must have a driver and navigator, but won’t be timed. Participants can accumulate points toward prizes by correctly answering “sometimes devious” questions on objects they encounter along various sections of the road.
No experience with rallies is needed. Motorists will compete against others who have the same level of experience, although they may choose to challenge themselves by competing at a higher level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.