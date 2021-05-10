Gerald Hughes seeking re-election to Derry Area School Board

Gerald Hughes has announced his candidacy for a seat on the Derry Area School Board in the May 18 primary election.
Hughes has served three years on the Derry Area School Board, two as chairman, and the Joint Operating Committee (JOC) for the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC), three as co-chairman.
He has also served on the policy committee, points committee and the Trojan Spear committee.
“I had established student internships with H&W Global industries in Blairsville,” he said. “I determined through the governor’s office that the Trojan florists was an essential business during the pandemic to make sure they were able to remain open in the spring of 2020.”
Hughes has 27 years of teaching experience. He received a Bachelor of Science in agricultural education from Penn State University and completed a graduate program at the University of Maryland in agronomy soil science.
Hughes lives on a family farm in Derry that has been in the family for more than 200 years. His father was a Derry Area school agriculture teacher for 30 some years.
He and his wife of 27 years have four children attending Derry Area, one in high school, one in middle school and two in elementary school.
“I had been steadfast and unfaltering in keeping students in the school this year during the pandemic,” he said. “I plan on continuing to support the elective programs to keep them open and available at the school.”
He said he will make sure that the school continues to be a safe environment for the students while keeping their best interests in mind.
