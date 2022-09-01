Cannon Ball Chairman Dean Malissa, and his alter ego George Washington, along with the Cannon Ball Committee, invite the public to make history at Fort Ligonier’s major fundraising event of the year – the Cannon Ball, Friday, Sept. 16, from 6-9 p.m.

“Washington loved financial solvency and a great party – and a great party is being planned to raise vital funds for the ongoing preservation of this significant historic site and development of enriching educational programs,” said Malissa, who served as Mount Vernon’s official portrayer of George Washington for 22 years.

