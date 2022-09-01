Cannon Ball Chairman Dean Malissa, and his alter ego George Washington, along with the Cannon Ball Committee, invite the public to make history at Fort Ligonier’s major fundraising event of the year – the Cannon Ball, Friday, Sept. 16, from 6-9 p.m.
“Washington loved financial solvency and a great party – and a great party is being planned to raise vital funds for the ongoing preservation of this significant historic site and development of enriching educational programs,” said Malissa, who served as Mount Vernon’s official portrayer of George Washington for 22 years.
An online auction featuring exceptional culinary and entertainment experiences and one-of-a-kind items goes live Friday, Sept. 2, and closes the night of the event.
“The online auction is a great way to support the fort if you are unable to attend the Cannon Ball,” said Fort Ligonier Executive Director Mary Manges. “Anyone can bid by texting the word fort to the number 76278 to access the online auction site from their mobile device or go to fort.givesmart.com from a PC.”
Online auction items include a pair of hand-forged iron cressets (18th-century wood fire burning baskets on 6-foot poles perfect for outdoor entertaining) by local blacksmith Dave Byers, a sushi dinner for four by chef Annie Otto, Wigle Whiskey Distillery tour and tasting, and at-home pasta making class for four by Chow Bella.
A highlight of the evening is the live auction conducted by auctioneer Mark Ferry. Items featured on this year’s auction block include a dinner with George Washington at an exclusive location for six, a Mount Vernon VIP tour and lodging, an original work of art by American artist Chas Fagan, a custom-built, child-size fort, a Winchester deluxe shotgun, a round of golf for three at the legendary Laurel Valley Golf Club, and a Masters Tournament experience at Augusta National Golf Club.
A new Forbes Road Rum by Wigle Whiskey will also be unveiled and available for purchase at the Cannon Ball and the following day in the museum store. Rum was an essential ration for the troops who built the Forbes Road.
On July 19, 1758, James Sinclair wrote to Col. Henry Bouquet, “We have this day sent off for Rays Town 18 wagons, seven of which are loaded with powder, eight with rum, two with eight tents, seven tent poles complete to be sent for Col. Washington and Col. Byrds regime to Fort Cumberland.”
The Cannon Ball will be held outside in the lower fort area under tents with valet parking available. Individual tickets are $125 per person and can be purchased at fortligonier.org or 724-238-9701.
