George Washington attends Fort Ligonier annual meeting

It was every historian’s dream.
Imagine being able to sit down and have a conversation with George Washington. But that’s exactly what Matt Gault, director of education at Fort Ligonier, got to do Friday at the Fort Ligonier Association annual meeting.
Gault, acting as moderator, sat down with the “General,” as he preferred to be called, and his alter ego, Dean Malissa, official portrayer of Washington, Emeritus at Mount Vernon, and a new member of the association’s board of trustees, as part of FLA’s annual meeting – the first in-person gathering since restrictions of COVID-19 forced virtual ones for the last two years.
The event began with a reception, catered by Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse, followed by a welcome from Ronald M. Petnuch, Esq., president of the board, along with Mary Manges, the fort’s executive director.
Petnuch said one word sums up the way he feels about being able to get together – grateful. He said Fort Ligonier and the community it serves have so much to be grateful about, starting with the support – financial and otherwise – that the fort received during the tumultuous period since they last gathered.
The association boasts 153 new members, according to Petnuch. While so many organizations struggled, Petnuch and the rest of the board appreciated how members stepped up and helped them not only maintain, but thrive during that time.
He and Manges also paid tribute to the fort’s “small but mighty” part-time and full-time staff at the fort, with employees having a cumulative 60 years of experience at the fort.
Afterwards, Gault welcomed Malissa as the General to the stage.
After a short conversation about his history and the importance of Fort Ligonier to Washington’s history.
One of the highlights was when Malissa as Washington told the story of the friendly fire incident that occurred Nov. 12, 1758. Asked what he recalled about it, the General simply said, “That day was a miserable day.”
He was referring, of course, to not only the incident, which resulted in the killing of 40 men from a Virginia regiment, who were attempting to thwart a raiding party of French forces and Native Americans, by another Virginia regiment, led by Washington, but the weather. But, he said, he didn’t have to explain how bad the weather can get here – chilly, downright cold, foggy and misty – which only contributed to the incident.
Adding to the confusion of the incident, Washington’s regiment was dressed in what he called “Indian-style” clothing instead of standard military uniforms.
By the time it was over, Washington said it was dark and many “good men” had fallen. The only saving grace, he said, was two Native Americans, one Frenchman and an Englishman who was working with the French was captured. From those prisoners, Washington received valuable information, which changed his plans significantly. Instead of wintering at Fort Ligonier, he pressed onto Fort Duquesne, captured it, and renamed it Fort Pitt.
“That was a day I will never forget,” he said in character.
Gault was astonished by the experience.
“This is as close as you can get to asking George Washington questions,” he said.
When it was Malissa’s turn, he told association members the story of how he went from working behind a desk in business to becoming an actor, and eventually getting to play the role of a lifetime.
When he was selected, vetted and approved by Mount Vernon by the former George Washington actor, he was told if he takes the role, we won’t be permitted to do anything else acting wise. While he said he misses doing musicals, he wouldn’t want it any other way.
Although asked about who were his favorite dignitaries he has met in his journey as Washington, Malissa said while performing as Washington at the White House was unforgettable, he instead relishes the not-so-famous people he meets, like the little children.
“When a 4-year-old breaks away from his parents and wraps his arms around my knees and hugs me…that’s the best of all,” he said.
As Washington, Malissa went on to answer questions from his favorite drink – it’s Madeira by the way – to what he thinks his lasting legacy is. To that, he said he simply hopes that contemporaries can set aside political parties to do what is necessary to honor our country and his legacy.
“If we can lay those things aside, we can accomplish absolutely anything,” he added.
He also recalled the words of the forefathers: e pluribus unum, which means, “Out of many…One.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.