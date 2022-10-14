The Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association presented its 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award to Sample News Group Publisher and CEO George “Scoop” Sample. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes exceptional service and outstanding accomplishment spanning a career in journalism.

“It is a great and humbling honor to be in the company of so many great Pennsylvania newspaper giants,” Sample said. “This Lifetime Achievement Award has marked an enjoyable 50 years with some of the best colleagues you could imagine.”

