The late retired Brig. Gen. Paul W. Tibbets Jr. liked to tell the story of how he got the assignment to drop the atomic bomb over Hiroshima.
He already had a notable career with the U.S. Army Air Forces during World War II with heavy bombing missions against occupied Europe, flying bomber offensives and raids on Japan, and as a test pilot in the development of the B-29 bomber.
What he told journalist Studs Terkel in an interview in August 2002 was this:
It was one day in September 1944 that he was informed that Gen. Uzal Ent, commander of the Second Air Force, wanted to see him the next morning. Tibbets was advised, “Bring your clothing — your B4 bag — because you’re not coming back.”
The next morning in Ent’s office, Dr. Norman Ramsey, Columbia University professor in nuclear physics, told Tibbets, “OK, we’ve got what we call the Manhattan Project. What we’re doing is trying to develop an atomic bomb. We’ve gotten to the point now where we can’t go much further till we have airplanes to work with.”
After a long explanation from Ramsey and others there, Gen. Ent told Tibbets, “The other day, Gen. Arnold (commander of the Army Air Forces) offered me three names.” Ent was asked who he recommended for “this atomics weapons deal” and he’d replied without hesitation, “Paul Tibbets is the man to do it.”
As Tibbets told Terkel, “I said, ‘Well, thank you, sir.’ Then he laid out what was going on.”
Veronica Ent, professor and chair of the Education Department at St. Vincent College in Unity Township, knew that her grandfather was a notable figure in World War II. But it wasn’t until she was in high school and college that she really understood his importance, and not until later in life that she learned about his connection to the Manhattan Project.
“I started seeing him in the encyclopedia, and I thought that was really cool,” she said. “My parents didn’t really share a lot because they didn’t want people to think they were any different than anyone else in the community.”
Veronica, who lives near Saltsburg, over the years has collected numerous photos, newspaper clippings and other information about her paternal grandfather. She’s written down what her late father Girard told her about his childhood, and what her mother Eleanor shared that she knew about Uzal.
He was born March 3, 1900, in Northumberland, and entered the U.S. Army as a private in 1918. Ten years later, he was co-pilot of a balloon in the National Balloon Race launched at Bettis Field in West Mifflin, southeast of Pittsburgh. The balloon was struck by lightning as it floated over Youngstown, setting the hydrogen fuel and the balloon on fire and shocking both men. First Lt. Paul Evert did not survive despite Ent’s efforts to save him. Ent, also injured, stayed aboard instead of parachuting to safety and landed the fiery craft. For that, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.
Ent served as military attaché at the American Embassy in Lima, Peru, from July 1939 to October 1942. His wife and their son Girard joined him on the assignment.
“Back in 1927 when Uzal was on leave, he went to see a show in New York in which Eleanor Marwitz — her stage name was Eleanor Witmar — was performing,” Veronica Ent said, adding that her mother and grandmother coincidentally have the same name. “He decided at that moment that she would be his wife. They got married and my father was born in 1934. He was their only child.”
Girard learned to speak Spanish and would interpret for his mother during the years they lived on the military base in Peru.
“My father and his mother were advised to never tell anything to anyone due to the top secret information that his father dealt with,” she said.
Uzal gained recognition and awards for many things that he did during World War II. One of them was for his part in a low-level bombing on the Nazi oil refinery at Ploiești, Romania, in August 1943. That was the same year that he advanced to the rank of brigadier general and was made commander of the Second Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
His distinguished military career was cut short Oct. 10, 1944, when he was at the controls of a B-25 that developed engine trouble on takeoff from Fort Worth Army Air Base. Ent made a successful belly landing and his co-pilot and five enlisted men aboard were not injured. But a piece of a propeller broke off, cut through the fuselage and imbedded itself in the general’s spine. The trauma broke 10 ribs and paralyzed him from the waist down.
That didn’t stop him. He studied for a future career in law and experimented with materials to invent lightweight braces for paraplegics. He wrote a book, “What’s My Score?” to aid victims of paralysis to make the most of their lives. He volunteered for several experimental surgeries so that surgeons might learn how to better treat spinal injuries.
Uzal Ent also got the idea that people with physical handicaps, particularly veterans, could benefit from living with their families in a village where they could be together to work out the necessary adjustments to lead ordinary lives again.
He bought acreage in Colorado and set about to do everything legally necessary to build that village.
Unfortunately, he never lived to see that happen. He passed away at Fitzsimmons Hospital in Denver on March 5, 1948. A week later, an Air Force bomber flew over Northumberland, scattering his ashes over Riverview Cemetery.
“Uzal was very well liked and was positioned to becoming a Republican candidate for the U.S. presidency,” Veronica Ent said. “His popularity, talent and achievements, combined with a positive personality, were favored. Unfortunately, the paralysis ended the plans to run for president and Harry S. Truman was nominated.”
The now closed Ent Air Force Base (1951-1976) was named after him and was one of several early Cold War military sites in the Colorado Springs area.
Girard was often at his father’s side in the hospital and helped him until he passed away. The boy was 14.
It was a lonely life for him, Veronica Ent added. “My dad moved around so much that he later said to my mother that he wished he had brothers and sisters. His friends would disappear every time they moved. It was a typical military family. When his dad Uzal died, his mother sent him to a boarding school and after that he went to Purdue University. He said that his life started once he got married to my mother.”
Girard met his future wife through his mother, a native of McKeesport. The younger Eleanor, an artist, is related to the Clark family of McKeesport who founded the candy company that made Clark Bars. Girard served in the army himself, but turned down the opportunity to enter with advanced rank because of his father’s legacy.
He was an engineer at Westinghouse’s nuclear powers division in Cheswick. For a time, the family lived on a farm in Salem Township, then moved to a farm near Saltsburg where his widow still resides. He passed away in 2003.
Veronica Ent’s box full of clippings and memorabilia are a tribute to her grandfather’s legacy. One of them was written to honor his courage in the bombing over Romania that was called “as proud a part of American history as Hancock’s in front of Pickett’s Charge” in the Civil War.
Col. Alfred H. Uhalt Jr., commander of the 46th Aerospace Defense Wing at Colorado Springs, remarked at the dedication of the Ent Building, “Gen. Ent is well remembered here as an outstanding airman, soldier and patriot. We are better because of him.”
