The late retired Brig. Gen. Paul W. Tibbets Jr. liked to tell the story of how he got the assignment to drop the atomic bomb over Hiroshima.

He already had a notable career with the U.S. Army Air Forces during World War II with heavy bombing missions against occupied Europe, flying bomber offensives and raids on Japan, and as a test pilot in the development of the B-29 bomber.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.