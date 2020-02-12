The new Hempfield Township mini-casino will be led by a gaming industry veteran, as the Cordish Gaming Group on Tuesday named Sean Sullivan the general manager of Live! Casino at Westmoreland Mall.
As general manager, Cordish officials said Sullivan will oversee development, opening and day-to-day management and operations at the facility, located at the former Bon-Ton store.
Sullivan boasts 40 years of gaming experience and has held leadership positions with gaming companies in Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe, California and Colorado, respectively. Before joining Live! Casino, he served as general manager at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Minnesota.
Previously, Sullivan spent nearly a decade as vice president/general manager of Meadows Racetrack & Casino in Washington County.
Officials broke ground on the much-anticipated mini-casino in November. The $150 million Live! Casino, which is expected to open later this year, will feature 750 slot machines and approximately 30 live action table games, a sportsbook, various restaurants and live entertainment venues.
The mini-casino reportedly will also feature a Sports & Social Steel City area — a 445-seat, two-level venue to be outfitted with state-of-the-art audio-visual technology, including a giant 45-foot high LED video screen, and a variety of interactive social games, such as bowling, a golf simulator, ping pong, darts and more.
The mini-casino is expected to generate $188 million in annual economic impact to the area, with an additional $148 million in economic impact from construction. Casino officials said the facility will also create 500 new permanent jobs, and approximately 960 direct and indirect jobs during construction.
