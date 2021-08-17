Residents who enjoy taking part in feeding birds can now resume the pastime as the Pennsylvania Game Commission has announced the numbers of sick and dying wild birds has dropped.
Although much is still unknown about what caused the mortality event documented in Washington D.C. and at least 10 other states, including Pennsylvania, since late May, no definitive cause of illness or death has been linked to its cause. However, research has ruled out feeding birds or maintaining bird baths as contributing factors.
Even though the issue seems to be resolving itself, the response has brought to light how much the Game Commission and other wildlife agencies relay on the greater community.
“The public plays a vital role in wildlife health surveillance,” said Game Commission Wildlife Veterinarian Andrew Di Salvo. “They are often the first to notice and report injured, sock, or dead wildlife. All those extra sets of eyes and ears enables us to respond as quickly as possible and resolve or investigate the situation. We certainly appreciate their vigilance and look forward to continue to work closely with them into the future.”
Natural resource management agencies in the affected jurisdictions continue to investigate the causes of this event. Pathogens like Salmonella and Chlamydia (bacteria), avian influenza virus, West Nile virus, coronaviruses, Newcastle disease, herpesviruses and poxiviruses and Tricomonas parasites have all been eliminated as possible causes. In addition, toxicology tests for heavy metals, along with common pesticides and herbicides have also been negative. Transmission electron microscopy and additional diagnostic tests are ongoing.
The Game Commission suggests keeping pets away from sick or dead wild birds. It also suggests that people avoid handling wild birds, but if you must, wear disposable gloves or inverted plastic bags to avoid direct contact. Dead birds should be disposed of in a closed plastic bag in household trash or buried at least three feet into the earth to prevent transmission to other animals.
