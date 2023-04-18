After a hiatus for a few years, the Derry Area High School on Monday hosted 80 representatives from colleges, businesses and government agencies.
The event was hosted in partnership with Pennsylvania 21st Century Community Learning Centers. The district opened the event to the public and sent invites to every school district in Westmoreland County.
The fair provided a mix of post secondary education, for profit and nonprofit organizations, as well as members of the armed forces. Such variety was intentional, said Derry Area High School Principal Kara Gardner.
“It provides students with a great opportunity to see all the options out there … all together in one place,” Gardner said.
Walking around, students and their families could interact with representatives from colleges about the courses offered and campus life or sit with an employer to learn more about their business. Some businesses were even offering on-the-spot interviews for summer positions, Gardner said.
Both Ella Kubiak and Zoe McIlnay, freshmen students at Derry Area, said they wanted to see what the Future Fair was all about.
“It’s good to get a head start,” McIlnay said.
Kubiak said deciding what to do after high school and what colleges to pursue was confusing at times but “not overwhelming.”
While college is still a ways away for students like Kubiak and McIlnay, there was still the chance to plan for the immediate future. Both representatives from the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center, and the district’s agriculture and horticulture program were available Monday.
The event provided many with an opportunity to see the county’s only high school agriculture and horticulture program.
Payton Donovan, a Derry Area sophomore, said the programs like those offered at Derry Area and Penn State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences, are a good fit because she would like to study veterinary medicine.
Donovan said she was encouraged to check out the program from other students and Carly Rippole, one of the program’s two instructors.
Payton’s father, Vaughn, who is also a Derry Area graduate, said the program is a great opportunity for his daughter.
“Most school districts don’t have anything like this to take advantage of to move forward,” he said.
Thanks to a private donor, Rippole was able to offer guests an opportunity to make their own flower arrangement in the school’s floral shop.
Mara Lewis, a Derry Area senior, was one of the students who took the time for a mini lesson on arranging flowers.
Lewis already has her next steps planned. She’s committed to Georgetown University and wants to major in psychology.
She wanted to attend Monday’s fair to show her support for the students and teachers who put the event together. After seeing everything available, she believes many students will be helped by all that is offered.
“This definitely gives underclassmen a head start and help make those connections,” Lewis said.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
