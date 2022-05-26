The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office has 57 unclaimed cremains in their possession dating back to 1993. There are 15 unclaimed United States veterans who will be properly interred with military honors.
Pantalone Funeral Home of Greensburg has been entrusted to take possession of the remains until proper disposition.
The community is invited to join Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson for a memorial service of the unclaimed veterans 10 a.m. July 15 at the Scottdale War Memorial.
Following the memorial service, the veterans will be escorted to the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies for a full military funeral beginning at 1 p.m.
Carson would like to thank Clyde “Tex” Taylor, of the Missing in America Project Veteran Recovery Program, for his help and assistance identifying the veterans we have in our possession.
“Every veteran signed a blank check up to and including their life,” Taylor said. “One thing they were promised was a dignified, honorable, interment, and not sitting on a shelf. We just want to fulfill that obligation, because it is the right thing to do.”
“These veterans served our country and deserve more than sitting in an evidence room,” Carson said. “We can never repay our veterans for the sacrifices they have made, but what we can do is give them a proper final resting place with honor and dignity. We must give these veterans the respect they deserve, while honoring them for their service to our country.”
This fall, the remaining 42 unclaimed cremains will be properly interred in a space constructed by students from a local career and technology school who are working with the county coroner’s office to volunteer their time. The materials for the construction will be provided by a generous donation from Stone & Company Concrete.
15 unclaimed United States veteran cremains
The list is arranged by name, rank, branch, character of service, dates of military service, war period and date of death:
- Eugene P. Constantino, Sgt., U.S. Air Force, Honorable, 6/24/65-12/11/68, Vietnam, 10/5/2009;
- Donald E. Rush, Navy: Fireman; Army: Pvt.; U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, Honorable, Navy: 5/10/74-7/13/77; Army: 3/11/81-7/2/84; N/A, 8/11/2017;
- Craig Beddle, Seaman, U.S. Navy, Honorable, 6/23/69-6/28/71, Vietnam, 12/13/2020;
- Robert A. Ottaviani, Airman 2nd Class, U.S. Air Force, Honorable, 9/15/64-2/16/67, Vietnam, 12/25/2020;
- Michael Bidzilla, Airman, U.S. Air Force, Honorable, 5/30/78-5/19/80, None, 3/5/2021;
- David Sage, Pfc., U.S. Marine Corps, Under Honorable Conditions, 6/16/70-12/17/73, Vietnam, 10/14/2019;
- Roger J. Hudak, Lance Cpl., U.S. Marine Corps, Honorable, 7/30/75-7/17/78, None, 8/18/2020;
- Larry B. Frye, Specialist Four, U.S. Army, Honorable, 9/11/67-8/23/1969, Vietnam, 12/23/2016;
- Bruce S. Herer, Pfc., U.S. Army, Honorable, 10/30/58-10/24/60, None, 1/8/2019;
- William M. Kenton, Pfc., U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, Honorable, 6/18/56-4/9/58, None, 12/14/2008;
- Otis L. Davenport, Pvt., U.S. Marine Corps, Honorable, 8/27/70-9/25/70, Vietnam, 5/21/2019;
- Lawrence M. Jenkins, Seaman Recruit, U.S. Navy, Honorable, 1/25/62-4/5/62, None, 3/23/2020;
- Matthew Bowman, Storekeeper, U.S. Navy, Honorable, 5/24/50-3/15/54, 7/15/71-9/30/77, Korea/Vietnam, 5/14/2019;
- Clayton F. Moyer, Staff Sgt., U.S. Army, Honorable, 1/24/44-3/11/46, World War II, 1/29/1993;
- William J. Moyer, Staff Sgt., U.S. Army, Honorable, 11/10/43-11/27/45, World War II, 7/7/1995.
42 unclaimed cremains
The list is arranged by last name, first name and date of death: Avery, Elizabeth, 8/6/2021; Baker, Georgeann, 3/22/2019; Boring, Lois, 7/1/2021; Bowser, Freeman L., 3/4/2009; Busang, Janet M., 6/15/2017; Cross, Sherri, 10/06/2020; Davis, Robert, 5/10/2019; Davis, Jr., Allen R., 11/6/2016; Downard, Kayme L., 12/1/2016; Eakman Sr., William A., 4/24/2015; Echols, Norman T., 11/11/2017; Fobare, Dominica E., 7/3/2015; Foschia, Carol A., 2/15/2018; Graves, Lee A., 11/7/2017; Henderson, Tyrone, 2/12/2013; Holmes, Alice Joyce, 5/28/2018; Hovance, Judith M., 1/9/2018; Jones, Maryjane J., 1/26/2018; Jones, Valerie, unknown; Kennedy, John, 12/1/2020; Klass, Ruth, 12/7/1999; Lankey, David L., 12/16/2017; Maiolo, Lenora L., 12/21/2017; Majercak, Martin, 11/17/2020; Marsh, Howard M., 12/4/2015; Mazur, John, 6/28/2021; McCurdy, Mark, 11/3/2020; Moore, Edward, 1/14/2018; Moyer, Sara, unknown; Parisi, Jamie, 6/25/2016; Peterman, Janet W., 5/5/2015; Quinn, Timothy, 9/24/2019; Reiter, James A., 4/26/2018; Rowe, Evelyn W., 9/21/2016; Scarpaci, Daniel, 7/2/2021; Seybold, Dennis, 6/11/2019; Thompson, Joseph M., 2/2/2019; Trinciante, Richard G., 11/30/2014; Trout, Eileen, 11/22/2017; Waldenville Sr., John, 3/25/2015; Whalen, Michael, 1/5/2021; Wonson, Dorothy, 1/1/2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.