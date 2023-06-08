Artistic expression is an amazing way to work through grief and remember lost loved ones in an intentional and caring way.
That’s why Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home developed Lighting the Way, a free artful grief workshop as part of the funeral home’s after-care services.
On Thursday, June 15, Hartman-Graziano will host its fourth of these workshops, which have participants create remembrance lanterns in memory of a loved one, at the Latrobe Art Center, 819 Ligonier St. This will be the third one held at the venue.
According to Maria Graziano, it was important when planning the workshops that they not be held at the funeral home, but instead in a place in the community where potential attendees would be more comfortable.
The art center turned out to be the perfect atmosphere – both from an art and community perspective.
“With the use of simple supplies – a jar, cutout images and glue – which are all provided by the funeral home, you will create a ‘remembrance lantern’ – full of love and memories in honor of your loved one – that you can take home and light whenever you are missing them,” said Graziano. “You are welcome to bring a photo of your loved one that we will photocopy to add to your jar. At the end of the workshop, we will conclude with a ritual of remembrance.”
Participants in the past have used pictures of landscapes, special words, pets and hobbies in their projects.
Graziano said at each workshop there are two kinds of attendees: those who are very focused and immersed in their projects and those who instead enjoy sharing a story about their loved one and the reasons they chose the items they did.
Because the workshop can get emotional, organizers have a grief counselor on hand during the event.
At the end of the workshop, a ritual of remembrance is held featuring the lighting of a candle to illuminate the lanterns.
The program is open to all individuals and families, but seating is limited, so advance registration is necessary. For this workshop, the deadline for reservations is Saturday. Call 724-537-5575 to sign up. There is no cost to participate.
The workshop begins at 5:30 p.m. The funeral home also provides light snacks and refreshments for participants to enjoy.
For the future, Graziano said they are discussing another type of art project related to grief. Also, they are looking to schedule the second annual remembrance ornament workshop in November in honor of Children’s Grief Awareness Month.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
