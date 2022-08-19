Giant Eagle, 1050 Mountain Laurel Plaza, Unity Township, will be hosting a fundraiser today and Saturday to benefit victims of the Aug. 5 flood that ravaged the area.
“Giant Eagle joins countless others in our area in support of those impacted by the recent flooding,” said Dick Roberts, Giant Eagle spokesperson. “Our store will be hosting a two-day BBQ event on Friday, Aug. 19, and Saturday, Aug. 20 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to raise money that will be donated to the Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department. Like many other local businesses, our store is also stepping up to donate needed goods, and is donating a variety of cleaning supplies.”
