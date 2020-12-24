Firefighters from Latrobe, Lloydsville, Bradenville, Crabtree and Whitney-Hostetter were called to the scene of a house fire on the 300 block of Oak Street in Latrobe just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
While initial dispatch reports indicated people were trapped inside the home, which is less than a block from Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department’s Goodwill Hose Co. No. 1 in the city’s First Ward, Latrobe police officers managed to get everyone out, including a small child.
Audio and video recordings from the fire call were posted to YouTube and Facebook by the “Western PA Incident Audio/News” account early Wednesday morning.
A fundraiser for the family shared on the Latrobe Area Topics Facebook group had raised $640 toward its $700 goal as of 4:30 a.m. Christmas Eve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.