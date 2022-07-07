A Great Pyrenees named Blizzard meant a lot to Josi Bennett when she was 16.
He didn’t do anything special, she said, but he was a gentle giant who made her smile and he let her cry while she hugged him, if that’s what she needed.
“He was absolutely amazing, a giant beast who was just so calm and caring,” she said. “Animals are there for you all the time, and they understand when you are going through something.”
That was in 1998 when Bennett, who lives in Cook Township, was undergoing rehab at Shriner’s Hospital in Erie after losing both of her legs in a car crash.
Blizzard was a therapy dog and, she said, “His visits were the highlight of my day.”
She had such fond memories of that huge white dog that two decades later, she brought home a Great Pyrenees puppy that she named Blizzard in his honor. Now she is fighting to save the second Blizzard’s life.
The big white dog has had a number of emergency visits and several surgeries for what was diagnosed as villous atrophy. Food was not moving through his system nor was he absorbing nutrients. He lost more than half his weight, from 125 pounds to 60 pounds.
The veterinary bills totaled nearly $11,000, and about $8,000 was raised through a GoFundMe account that Bennett’s daughter Braelyn established. (https://gofund.me/4e3c2e3a) The outstanding bill, Bennett noted, is now around $3,000.
Friends have stepped up to help the family.
“We know how important Blizzard is to Josi,” said Julie Tyler, who with her husband Ken owns Tyler’s Bakery & Café in Ligonier. “So we wanted to bring people out on our deck and offer them pie and coffee or other beverages, and the money from the pies will go for Blizzard’s medical expenses.”
The fundraiser will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at the bakery located at 219 E. Main St., in Ligonier. They will be serving pumpkin, coconut cream, peach, apple and lemon meringue pie.
The Tylers met the family when Braelyn worked there last year. Mary Raneri of Lawson Heights, also a friend of the family and Bennett’s former teacher in the Ligonier Valley School District, will be part of the entertainment on the deck.
“I had Josi as a student in middle school and high school,” Raneri said. “When I heard that she had this terrible accident a year before her senior year, I took an art kit to her when she was at the hospital in Pittsburgh. I didn’t realize how awful it was until I got there. She started to cry when I gave her the kit. She said, ‘Mrs. Raneri, it just hurts so bad.’ I remember that moment, and from then on, we always stayed in touch. Josi is such a good person that when I saw how much they were in for, for Blizzard, I wanted to help.”
Raneri and her husband Phil are garage musicians, and Braelyn has gone over to play music with them. The three of them, plus Kim Elliott-Rentler of Hempfield and Marlene Keefe from Latrobe, will be entertaining at the fundraiser on Sunday.
Bennett is a stay at home single mom to five children. Braelyn is her biological child, and Bennett adopted two sisters and two brothers on Nov. 21, 2018. That date, she said, was instrumental in her decision to bring Blizzard into their family in early 2019.
“I saw that someone in Bolivar had Great Pyrenees puppies for sale, and I was like, oh my gosh. You don’t hear about this breed very much because they are not a common dog,” she said. “I went to pick out a male puppy because I wanted him to be my own Blizzard. Then when I found out that he was born on our adoption day, that solidified that he was supposed to be our dog.”
Bennett temporarily fostered three brothers in 2017 before the four siblings were placed with her. She soon changed her status from foster mom to the foster to adopt program so that she could be their forever mom.
“Taylor is 13 and loves to fish and is really good at woodworking,” she said proudly. “Tessa is 11 and she loves to cook and she loves to organize. Trista is 10 and loves anything to do with hair, nails and makeup. Taidym is 7 and loves motorcycles, pizza and ‘Star Wars.’ And Braelyn now has her learner’s permit. She plays all kinds of musical instruments and is very artistic. She is just wonderful.”
The family also has four cats and another year-old Great Pyrenees named Finn.
Everyone was alarmed with Blizzard developed serious digestive problems in May.
“He stopped eating. He stopped drinking. He was uncomfortable,” Bennett said.
She called her friend Amber Noel, the founder of Helping Hearts and Healing Tails, a rescue based out of Stahlstown, where she volunteers. They took Blizzard to Dr. Ashely Maust, DVM, at Animal Medical Center in Somerset. That initial visit was followed by additional emergency treatments, multiple biopsies, surgeries, 13 different medications and a special diet.
“We believe that he’s on his way to being out of the woods,” Bennett said. “His meds are being constantly adjusted, and he will probably need six of those meds for the rest of his life. We still don’t understand how it happened.”
Blizzard gained less than half a pound at his last visit, but even that small amount is encouraging. Bennett is also encouraged that the dog made it through 10 days without being hospitalized again.
“I really appreciate everyone helping us through this situation,” she said. “I know that times are tough for everybody, and I can’t say enough about how everyone has helped. Blizzard is the most kind animal you’ll ever meet. He loves everybody, and he means the world to me.”
