Ianni’s Pizzeria of New Derry will host a fundraiser tonight with Ramblin_4U for suicide prevention and awareness.
The business has joined forces with New Derry resident Brett Hughes, who hopes to shine the spotlight on suicide prevention and awareness through fundraising events and the Ramblin_4U Foundation.
“Back in October 2021, I had a bad motorcycle accident and pretty much couldn’t walk for seven or eight months,” Hughes said. “On top of that, my first cousin committed suicide, and it was kind of a wakeup call for me to try to get people on the same page and spread awareness. There’s a lot more to life and I hope we can do some cool things and help people feel alive while spreading awareness about suicide prevention.”
Ianni’s Pizzeria, located at 5733 state Route 982, New Derry, will host tonight’s fundraiser from 4-9 p.m. The event is open to all ages and there is no cover charge. Patrons are able to pay for their food tab with a credit card but cash is required for the Chinese auction and games. The business does not have an ATM. Please bring cash with you if you are participating in the event. Visitors do not have to purchase food/drinks in order to participate in the Chinese auction and games.
Staff members Trena Krunszyinsky, Brittney Stewart, Taylor Ferry and Taryn Tommasini have all offered to donate all their tips directly to the benefit.
Basket raffles include: a canopy, cooler, and two camp chairs; a three-burner gas grill and utensils; a kayak and paddle; $100 worth of lottery tickets; a kids basket with a variety of kids toys; a fire pit, tiki torch, mountain pie maker, hotdog stick, bug spray, citronella candle, starter logs and s’mores items.
The event will also feature pudding shots, a prize wheel and ring toss. There will be one ticket free for each adult upon entry for baskets, and one free ticket with purchase of a large pizza (up to two pizzas per table). Ramblin_4U hats and T-shirts will be available for purchase while supplies last.
Organizers are asking for any last-minute donations of small prizes or baskets. Their main objective is to support the foundation and its message.
Last-minute donations continued to come in Wednesday night, including an offer from a local DJ to provide music at the event.
In addition to helping to raise awareness with tonight’s event, Hughes will soon embark on a cross-country trip on his motorcycle, visiting various rallies and events along the way.
“I’ve been pretty much everywhere on the bike,” he said. “I’ll leave Aug. 1 and go to different rallies, things like that.”
Hughes will first hit the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, then continue northwest to Montana, Washington, then down the West Coast.
“Then I’ll try to hit it all on the way back,” he said, noting the trip should take about 35 days.
The money raised this evening will go into the foundation’s account. Hughes said he hopes to be able to use the money to help people who may be contemplating suicide.
“Maybe they need help with insurance copays if they want to get professional help,” Hughes said. “We just want to keep having as many events as we can to get the word out.”
Mug’s Tavern, 2219 state Route 217, Blairsville, will team up with Hughes for a similar event July 16.
“To anyone out there having a rough time, I would tell them that people don’t need to be afraid to ask for help or be afraid to be labeled,” Hughes said. “I want people to feel alive and realize that there’s always something that you can do to get involved. Don’t ever be afraid to ask for help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.