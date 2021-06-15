An online auction is being held to raise funds for Pleasure Acres Equine and Feline Rescue Center in Salem Township, a nonprofit end of life sanctuary for abused, neglected and unwanted horses and cats. Proceeds will be used for spring shots and other ongoing expenses for the animals.
The fundraiser can be found on auctions.specialhorses.org through Saturday, June 19. The items up for bid include clothing, jewelry, household items, purses, wallets, items for horses and pets, plus more. For information, visit the sanctuary on Facebook or call 724-668-2029.
