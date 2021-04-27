Westmoreland County Veterans of the War on Terror (WCVWOT) was awarded two grants for a Healing Garden and Memorial Plaza located at Twin Lakes Park in Hempfield and Unity townships.
It will house the Global War on Terror Monument, the Westmoreland County Fallen Heroes Memorial, a First Responders Monument and a Pre-9/11 Conflicts Monument. Sen. Kim Ward (R-Hempfield Township) helped secure the funding, partnering with WCVWOT in their efforts in receiving the needed grants.
The two awarded grants are:
- Noble Environmental’s Green Gift to Celebrate Earth Day in the amount of $10,000;
- The state Department of Community and Economic Development’s (DCED) Marketing to Attract Tourists Grant in the amount of $275,000.
WCVWOT president and founder Dorey Stabile McCarron of North Huntingdon stated, “The pillars of our organization are to remember and honor the sons and daughters who are serving, have served, and have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of the United States, and to inspire and educate the community about the sacrifices of those who have answered the call to serve and defend our country in the War on Terror.
“Along with the plaza, our continued mission is giving back to the community, performing community service, and bringing awareness to our efforts. We all must strive to be a part of something bigger than ourselves to help make a difference and bring hope to others.”
When the Healing Garden and Memorial Plaza are completed, it will be a dedicated location of patriotism and remembrance to honor the memories of those brave individuals who answered the call to serve and defend.
“Our first duty is to always remember and honor,” she said.
For more information on the plaza and WCVWOT, visit https://wcvwot.org/
