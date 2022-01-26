A fugitive who scuffled with law enforcement officers as they attempted to take him into custody last December will stand trial in county court on multiple charges after a magisterial district justice ruled Friday there was enough evidence to proceed with the case.
Raymond A. Shetler, 37, of New Florence, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and single counts of disarming a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest stemming from an incident that occurred as Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department personnel and state police apprehended Shetler, finding him hiding under a futon inside a St. Clair Township mobile home on Dec. 7, after they had searched neighboring residences in the area.
Shetler was wanted for violating the terms of his probation sentence, related to his 2018 homicide trial, where Shetler was accused, but acquitted in the shooting death of part-time police officer Lloyd Reed, 54, as he responded to a domestic disturbance at Shetler’s home. Shetler said during the trial that he didn’t know Reed was a police officer, and thought he was shooting at an intruder.
After the incident, Shetler fled and led law enforcement on an extensive manhunt, during which he took a truck belonging to a power plant near the Conemaugh River, a charge for which Shetler was found guilty and sentenced to time served and five years probation.
In December, prosecutors claimed Shetler violated terms of his probation sentence for the theft and receiving stolen property convictions and Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio issued a warrant for Shetler’s arrest.
At the preliminary hearing, Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Irvin Shipley testified that Shetler repeatedly tried to grab his weapon as the pair struggled on the floor of that mobile home.
According to Shipley, officers were responding to a tip that Shetler may have been hiding out in a mobile home, along Shrum Hill Road, with his girlfriend, Keeley Shay Morgan, 29, of New Florence. The owner, Kenneth Krouse, denied Shetler was inside, but allowed officers to search. Shipley and three state troopers searched the inside, while other officers surrounded the home.
According to Shipley, he was looking in a bathroom when he heard screams coming from another room. He rushed down the hallway and saw Shetler on his knees with a trooper pinned against the wall and the trooper was asking for help. Shipley said Shetler had pushed him against the wall and was grabbing at him.
Under questioning from prosecutors, Shipley said he jumped over the couch in the room and tried to pull Shetler off the trooper, but Shetler kicked his feet out from under him and began struggling with him.
Troopers attempted to use a stun gun to subdue Shetler, which allowed Shipley to separate and stand up, but Shetler was also able to stand up. Shipley said he knew he had to try to get Shetler on the round again and get handcuffs on him, so the pair continued to struggle. When Shipley slipped, he fell backward, striking his head.
In addition, Shipley said Shetler kept grabbing for his holster trying to get his gun. Shetler also headbutted Shipley during the struggle.
Eventually, officers were able to take Shetler into custody and get him in handcuffs.
An 11-year veteran with the department, Shipley said he hasn’t been able to return to work after being treated for a torn bicep, torn rotator cuff, concussion, dislocated hand and multiple bruises. He is undergoing physical therapy treatments.
Shipley wasn’t the only one injured in the struggle. Shetler also sustained injuries and had to undergo an operation for a fractured eye socket. He has also said that his left eye was damaged by the stun gun.
At the hearing, Magisterial District Judge Denise Thiel set Shetler’s bond at $250,000 and sent him back to county prison, where he has been held since the arrest.
Shetler’s attorney, Michael Garofalo from the county’s public defender’s office, entered a not-guilty plea on his client’s behalf.
Krouse and Morgan are also facing charges of hindering the apprehension of a fugitive and currently a preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 4.
