A New Florence man acquitted in the 2015 killing of a police officer and wanted for failing to appear for a court hearing related to the homicide case was apprehended late Tuesday, but not without a fight.
Ray A. Shetler Jr., 37, fought with county sheriff’s deputies and state troopers, but was eventually taken into custody at a mobile home near Seward shortly before midnight, according to law enforcement authorities.
He had been wanted since Friday when a judge issued a warrant for Shetler’s arrest.
On Wednesday, police charged Shetler with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.
Authorities believe Shetler was on methamphetamines and said he put up a struggle as local authorities attempted to apprehend him. A sheriff’s deputy was injured in the scuffle as Shetler refused to surrender. Shetler was also injured in the altercation.
The sheriff’s deputy suffered head and shoulder injuries after being head-butted by Shetler. He was treated at a local hospital and released. Shetler, meanwhile suffered multiple injuries and broken bones to his face, including a fractured eye socket. He was taken to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville for treatment, and transferred to UPMC Mercy Hospital to undergo surgery on Wednesday.
Law enforcement learned of Shetler’s location from a tip and surrounded the mobile home, where they found an extremely resistant Shetler.
According to court documents, the owner of the mobile home, located on Shrum Hill Road, told authorities Shetler was not there, but did give officers permission to search. So far, that individual has not been charged with any crime.
Troopers and sheriff’s deputies set up a perimeter around the home and two troopers and one deputy went inside to confront Shetler. He was found hiding under a folded futon covered with blankets, authorities said. Trooper Daniel Poponick said when the deputy leaned over to take him into custody, he was “headbutted” by Shetler, causing the deputy to drop his handcuffs and flashlight.
Law enforcement authorities have not disclosed whether any firearms or other contraband were recovered from the scene.
On Friday, Westmoreland County Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio, the same judge how sentenced Shetler for related crimes during his homicide trial, signed a warrant for his arrest after he failed to show for a court hearing Friday. Prosecutors maintain Shetler violated the terms of his probation sentence for theft and receiving stolen property convictions during the trial when he was acquitted of killing Lloyd Reed, a St. Clair Township police officer who responded to a 911 call for a domestic disturbance at his home.
Earlier this week, the attorney from his murder trial, Mark Daffner of Pittsburgh, formally withdrew as his attorney.
During that trial in 2018, a jury found Shetler not guilty of first- and third-degree murder in the Nov. 28, 2015, shooting death of Reed, who was the first on the scene after Shetler’s live-in girlfriend called for help.
Witnessed claimed Reed came upon Shetler outside of the home and demanded he drop the rifle he was holding, but Shetler refused to comply. Reed fired six times and Shetler fired three rounds back, one of which struck and killed Reed.
Throughout the trial, Shetler’s defense team maintained he did not know the armed man in his front yard was a police officer. However, Shetler fled the scene, swam across the nearby Conemaugh River and dumped his clothing and the rifle in a ditch on a power plant’s property, according to witnesses. After six hours, police took him into custody.
Although he was acquitted on the homicide charges, the jury did find him guilty on two theft counts for stealing a vehicle during his getaway. He was sentenced to 11 1/2 to 23 months in jail and five years’ probation.
