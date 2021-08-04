Fubo Gaming, a subsidiary of leading sports-first live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc., and The Cordish Companies announced Thursday the completion of a market access agreement for the forthcoming mobile Fubo Sportsbook in Pennsylvania.
Fubo Gaming’s agreement with The Cordish Companies, owner and operator of Live! Casino Pittsburgh, provides for state-wide mobile access for both sports betting and iGaming. The launch of Fubo Sportsbook in Pennsylvania is subject to obtaining requisite regulatory approvals.
“Entering Pennsylvania, one of the largest sports betting and iGaming makers in the U.S., is a significant accomplishment for our forthcoming Fubo Sportsbook which, in this market, can also include mobile casino games,” said Scott Butera, president of Fubo Gaming. “We are also excited to be partnering with Cordish who has been a leader in gaming and sports entertainment for decades.”
Through Fubo Sportsbook, fuboTV intends to integrate gaming with its expansive live sports offering for a seamless user experience enabling consumers to wager while they watch.
FuboTV currently has a leading sports offering in Pennsylvania through its carriage agreements with regional sports networks NBC Sports Philadelphia and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, in addition to local and national network coverage.
The agreement in Pennsylvania will bring Fubo Sportsbook to a minimum of four states following previously announced market access agreements in New Jersey and Indiana (through Caesars Entertainment, Inc.) and Iowa (through Casino Queen). Fubo Sportsbook is expected to begin rolling out state-by-state in the fourth quarter 2021, subject to obtaining requisite regulatory approvals in each jurisdiction.
“Our agreement with The Cordish Companies will bring Fubo Sportsbook to consumers in Pennsylvania, expanding our sportsbook’s reach to at least four states,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. “With our sportsbook, we’re looking forward to delivering a comprehensive sports entertainment experience that combines live streaming and wagering. We expect to launch Fubo Sportsbook in the fourth quarter of this year pending regulatory approvals.”
Added Rob Norton, president of Cordish Gaming Group: “Partnering with Fubo Gaming to bring our guests this exciting, integrated mobile sports betting option is the natural evolution of our Live! Casino brands in Pennsylvania. Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are both iconic sports cities that are deserving of best-in-class sports betting platforms, so we look forward to working with Fubo Gaming on this new endeavor.”
