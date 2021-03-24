Cara Zomcik, Farm Loan manager for the USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) servicing Indiana and Westmoreland counties announced that FSA has funding reserved specifically for use by targeted underserved groups and beginning farmer loans. These loan programs are designed to help farmers purchase and operate family farms.
“With these loan programs, FSA hopes to help reverse the declining number of farmers and ranchers across the United States and especially here in Indiana and Westmorland counties,” Zomcik said. “These loans help to encourage and assist them in owning and operating their own farms and ranches, participate in agricultural programs and become integral parts of the agricultural community.”
FSA reserves a portion of its loan funds each year for targeted underserved groups, defined as a group whose members have been subjected to racial, ethnic or gender prejudice because of their identity as members of the group without regard to their individual qualities. For purposes of this program, targeted underserved groups are women, African Americans, American Indians and Alaskan Natives, Hispanics, and Asians and Pacific Islanders.
Direct loans are made to applicants by FSA and include both farm operating and farm ownership loans. Repayment terms for direct operating loans depend on the collateral securing the loan and usually run from one to seven years. The repayment terms for direct ownership loans can be as long as 40 years. Interest rates for direct loans are set periodically according to the government’s cost of borrowing. The down payment loan program requires the applicant to provide a minimum down payment of 5% in cash.
Farm ownership loan funds can be used to purchase or enlarge a farm, purchase easements or rights of way needed in the farm’s operation, erect or improve buildings such as a dwelling or barn, promote soil and water conservation and development and pay closing costs.
Farm operating loans funds can be used to purchase livestock, poultry, farm and home equipment, feed, seed, fuel, fertilizer, chemicals, refinance debts, hail and other crop insurance, food, clothing, medical care and hired labor. Funds also may be used to install or improve water systems for home use, livestock or irrigation and other improvements.
Individuals, partnerships, joint operations, corporations and cooperatives primarily and directly engaged in farming and ranching on family-size operations can apply. A family-size farm is considered to be one that a family can operate and manage itself.
Guaranteed loans also may be made for ownership or operating purposes and may be made by a lending institution subject to federal or state supervision (banks, savings and loans, insurance companies and units of the Farm Credit system). Typically, FSA guarantees 90% or 95% of a loan against any loss that might be incurred if the loan fails. Guaranteed loan terms and interest rates are set by the lender.
Applicants must meet the eligibility requirements for a given program before FSA can extend program benefits. For additional information or applications for all FSA direct loan programs, contact the local FSA Office at 1432 Route 286 Highway East, Indiana, PA 15701 or call 724-463-8547 ext. 2.
