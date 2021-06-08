Frontier Court Days, a special weekend of court reenactments and more, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 19, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 20, at Historic Hanna’s Town, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Hempfield Township.
Scheduled events include reenactments of court cases heard at Hanna’s Town between 1773-86 along with living history presentations, military encampments and demonstrations, activities for children, live music and more.
Frontier Court Days admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for ages 5 and under (usual discounts do not apply for this event).
Historic Hanna’s Town described Frontier Court Days as experiencing “the excitement that people of the 18th century felt when they gathered in town for court. See how those who were accused and convicted of crimes paid their debt to society on the Pennsylvania frontier.” Reenactments will take place at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; the 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. sessions will feature their own court cases.
The event will also feature encampments, drills and artillery demonstrations by Westmoreland County’s Proctor’s Militia (I.B.W.C.P.), 8th Pennsylvania Regiment, Fort McIntosh Garrison, 60th Royal Americans and Rangers of the Ohio Company.
Other attractions include demonstrations of blacksmithing in the new blacksmith shop, gunsmithing, woodworking, spinning, weaving, gardening, herbal medicine and midwifery, Native American history and culture, Revolutionary War surgeon’s medicine (Saturday only), and traditional Scots-Irish and Celtic music by Dee and Paddy’s.
At noon both days, there will also be a book talk by Gail Curtis, author of “Woman on Fire: Based on the Life of Elizabeth Guthrie Brownlee Guthrie,” a fictionalized story based on the life of a real survivor of the attack on Hanna’s Town.
On Sunday morning, guests may attend an 18th century church service featuring traditional readings, sermon, prayer and music.
“We are excited to welcome the community back to Frontier Court Days this year,” said Pam Curtin, education and interpretation manager at Westmoreland Historical Society. “Our volunteers and reenactors have dedicated a lot of time and care to make this event a fun and educational experience.”
The full Frontier Court Days schedule is as follows:
SATURDAY, JUNE 199 a.m. — Gates open
10 a.m. — Flag raising ceremony
11 a.m. — Frontier court reenactment
Noon — Book talk by Gail Curtis
1 p.m. — Militia and artillery demonstration (approximate time)
2 p.m. — Frontier court reenactment
5 p.m. — Event closes
SUNDAY, JUNE 209 a.m. — Gates open
9:15 a.m. — 18th century religious service
11 a.m. — Frontier Court reenactment
Noon — Book talk by Gail Curtis
1 p.m. — Militia and artillery demonstration (approximate time)
2 p.m. — Frontier Court reenactment
3 p.m. — Event closes
For event updates and more information, visit https://westmorelandhistory.org/events/frontier-court-days-2021
NEW EXHIBIT TO OPENThe Westmoreland Historical Society will unveil a new exhibit at the Westmoreland History Education Center at Historic Hanna’s Town the weekend of Frontier Court Days. “Penn’s Woods: Plenty for the Use of Man” highlights the local and regional history of woodworking and carpentry.
While promoting his new colony, William Penn proclaimed the forests had “plenty for the use of man.” From the forests emerged building techniques, tools, trades, and crafts that helped make Westmoreland County what it is today. Explore this history through displays of historic woodworking tools, furnishings, photographs, documents, and stories across centuries.
The exhibit features objects from the private collections of Bob Kendra and John Mickinak, board members of the Westmoreland Historical Society. Museum collections and archives featured include the Westmoreland Historical Society, Ligonier Valley Rail Road Museum, Westmoreland Museum of American Art, St. Vincent Archabbey and College Archives, IUP Department of Archaeology, Forest History Society, and the American Chestnut Foundation.
The exhibit also features prints by artists including Robert Griffing, John Buxton and Eric Sloane, and handcrafted furnishings by local woodworkers Paul Sirofchuck and Matt Stein. The Westmoreland Historical Society worked with Blue Sky Sign Company in Greensburg to receive graphic design and printing services for the exhibit’s text and images.
Also at the education center is an exhibit of photography by the Westmoreland Photographers Society highlighting the beauty and richness of Pennsylvania trees and forests.
“Trees were Pennsylvania’s first and most abundant natural resource,” Curtin said. “This exhibit explores how Westmoreland County can trace its roots back to use of the forests. We delve into a variety of interesting stories, including how Indigenous People and early European settlers constructed their homes, the woodworking trades that built local communities, efforts to conserve the forests that were almost lost, and modern woodworkers who keep the craft alive in the present day.”
The Penn’s Woods exhibit will debut Saturday, June 19, and will be open during Westmoreland Historical Society’s open hours, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
For more details on upcoming activities and events, visit www.westmorelandhistory.org or the organization’s social media accounts. For information about Historic Hanna’s Town and the Westmoreland County Historical Society, call 724-836-1800.
