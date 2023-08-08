The sounds of helmets and pads hitting, whistles blowing and players and coaches celebrating are filling the air around St. Vincent College and this past Friday at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. These sounds can only mean one thing: it’s football season in western Pennsylvania.
With football season getting underway, the new school year is just around the corner; and that brings all the great fall sports for our area schools. The Bulletin has been there to cover generations of athletes on these hallowed fields, courts, tracks, etc., and will continue to do so. We are as passionate about our area sports as you are.
It’s that passion that has brought us to the next generation of Bulletin Sports. In addition to the great gamers, recaps and stats you’ve turned to us for historically, starting now you can follow Bulletin Sports on Instagram, Twitter (X) and TikTok.
The video content that will be shared on social media across TikTok, Instagram and Facebook Reels will be of three main varieties. First, the sights and sounds of where we are, be it practice, high school, pro or other sports. Think of a Wildcats wide receiver or a Derry Area softball player taking batting practice. Next would be interview styles; this could obviously range from a Ligonier Valley cross-country athlete, to a Jethawks pitcher, to a Steelers player talking to the media and introducing himself. Lastly would be full videos of plays, from a tennis rally to a track race, game-winning shot...you get the picture.
Instagram will have more professional looking photos from the sporting events we are at, as well as some story updates and sharing published articles with the link in bio and in the story.
Twitter will be more instant update type of content. Here we will be live-tweeting games and practices along with occasionally sharing photos, and posting links back to articles.
Of course, we will still have the full recap and coverage in your Latrobe Bulletin, on latrobebulletinnews.com and shared to our Facebook page.
The bottom line is, wherever you are playing sports, and whatever platform you like to read, watch and discuss highlights and recaps of your favorite players and teams, Bulletin Sports is proudly there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.