If you looked to the skies during the Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland Airshow this past weekend, you may have seen Capt. Aimee Fiedler, call sign “Rebel,” pushing her F-16 Viper to its limits each day during the grand finale.
Fiedler wanted to be a military aviator ever since she was a young child, because her dream was to go to outer space. She knew the advantage that U.S. military pilots had in astronaut selection but, despite this dream, this isn’t where her career initially led her.
After graduating from Seguin High School near her hometown of New Braunfels, Texas, she attended South Dakota State University, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in aviation education in 2013. Unlike most Navy or Air Force pilots, Fiedler did not attend a service academy or participate in an ROTC (Reserve Officers Training Corps) program.
“Military aviation (is something) I’d always been interested in but I thought I had missed the mark by not attending a service academy or by completing an ROTC program,” Fiedler said Friday during a press interview at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. “It wasn’t until way later that I found out I could go to officers school, so once I found that out, it was an easy decision for me.”
In July 2016, Fiedler began her journey of becoming a military pilot by attending Air Force Officer Training School, and achieved her childhood dream when she graduated in September 2016 and was officially a pilot in the United States Air Force.
But her training wasn’t done yet. Afterward, Fiedler began Undergraduate Pilot Training and Introduction to Fighter Fundamentals, graduating in 2018, followed by aircraft-specific training in her new aircraft, the F-16 Viper, attending B-course at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico.
After finishing her introductory training as a military officer, a fighter pilot, and a pilot of the F-16 Viper, Fiedler was then assigned to her first station, Kunsan Air Base in South Korea, where she served from 2019 to 2020. In November 2020, Fiedler returned stateside and was stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina, where she was assigned to the 55th Fighter Squadron as an Operational F-16 Flight Lead. Iin March of this year, the Viper Demo team announced Fiedler was selected to be commander and demonstration pilot of the team.
Fiedler describes her career of being an F-16 pilot in the Air Force as the best of both worlds.
“I love flying and I realized I could give back and serve my country while doing what I love, and I expect others to give back and others to serve, so I should hold myself to that same standard,” she said. “I got kind of the best of both worlds.”
With lots of experience as a civilian and military pilot, Fiedler has universal advice for anyone looking to become a pilot.
“You have to make sure that you’re qualified for it, first and foremost, so from a young age you can work on that, play sports, make good grades, and stay qualified,” she said. “If you’re qualified for the job and you can do it, the jet’s not going to care, it’s not going to discriminate on gender, race, age, anything like that so making sure that you’re qualified for the job… and then, if you are qualified, really, people aren’t going to tell you ‘no’ if you possess the work ethic and the talent to do this job.”
