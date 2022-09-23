Royal Stemmler of Derry, daughter of Sarah Stemmler and granddaughter of Sandy Stemmler, arrived at the Ligonier Country Market (LCM) Saturday with a pumpkin in hand, the result of planting a pumpkin seed she received June 4 at the children’s garden located at LCM.
Sarah reports Royal nurtured her plant all summer.
“The first thing she wanted to do when she got home from vacation was to run out to check on her pumpkin plant,” she said.
Royal kept a journal documenting her observations and the care she gave her plant. Saturday, she was recognized for producing “the heaviest pumpkin” and received a market gift certificate.
The Weeders and Seeders Garden Club and the Ligonier Country Market staff were on hand to congratulate Royal for a job well done.
