It’s time to get out and embrace the frosty January air and visit the 31st Annual Ligonier Ice Fest, featuring 60 glacial masterpieces designed and crafted by Ernie DiMartino and his team of sculptors. Hosted by the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, the event will be held Jan. 22-23 on the Ligonier Diamond and the surrounding streets.
On both days, visitors can cruise the festival on a horse-drawn sleigh by Misty Haven Carriage from noon to 3 p.m. and snack on Hanson’s Original Kettle Korn. Back this year is the Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1 spaghetti dinner in the Ligonier Town Hall community room, starting at 11 a.m. and running until it is sold out on Saturday.
Each day also offers a free concert in the Town Hall Auditorium. Big Fat Jazz will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday and Candle in the Wind at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
“It’s an event that really draws people,” said Cindy Purnell, festival chair and owner of Post and Rail Men’s Shop. “It comes at a time when people really want to get out of the house.”
And while most of us were busy spreading holiday cheer last month, DiMartino of DiMartino Ice Co. in Jeannette was prepping for perhaps his busiest season of the year. Ligonier’s festival is just one of 14 regional events that will display his icy works of art. This year’s show features crystalline chickens on the bandstand, a three-block interactive guitar ideal for selfies, hearts, flowers and various animals.
Thirty-one years ago, DiMartino learned to carve ice as a way to grow his young business and enhance local tourism, attending contests as an assistant for a year until competing himself in places like Ohio, Michigan, New York and Canada.
But Ligonier’s festival was the first that DiMartino started from the ground up.
“We teamed up with the chamber and created the Ligonier Ice Fest,” he said. “Once word started getting around throughout the state, other communities driven by tourism showed an interest.”
Next, he and fellow carver Robert Higareda attended festivals in neighboring places like Somerset, and at First Night State College where he was asked to create elaborate 10-foot sculptures on the side of a hill.
“People have been sculpting ice for years, but it was done on a smaller scale for banquets and such,” he said. “We had to invent special tools.”
In fact, DiMartino and his nephew and operations manager, Jared McAlister, have produced a 40-criteria training program for ice carving that features best practices and techniques for everything from tool innovations, speed and safety skills related to lifting, carving, delivery and set-up to building complex multi-block sculptures.
“We enlisted ideas from associates from all over the country,” DiMartino said.
Depending on the design, each glistening statue takes a couple hours to carve from a 10-inch-thick, 20-by-40-inch, 265-pound block of ice. Primarily using a Makita electric chain saw, these artists use various chisels and other tools to shape and detail their creations, paying special attention to proportion, symmetry and the finished appearance of the sculpture.
“It’s better to carve in room conditions, about 70 degrees, because the ice gets a chance to temper,” DiMartino said.
But temperature doesn’t matter on festival days, Purnell said. This community staple draws a crowd.
“I can remember one year that I had a dog sculpture in the front of my shop, and by the end of the day it was a puppy,” she said, adding that there was another year that the Ice Fest carried on with more than two feet of snow.
“The only thing we don’t like is rain and sun. We like cloudy, cold days,” she said.
