The Friends of Ligonier Beach (FOLB), a 501©(3) nonprofit organization, is seeking donors of all levels to support their efforts toward raising matching grant funds for a master site plan and swimming pool feasibility study for the iconic Ligonier Beach property.
Ligonier Township owns the property and the Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to apply for a Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) fall grant that, if awarded, could determine the historic recreational landmark’s future. The supervisors’ approval stipulated that no township funds would be used for the matching funds or professional services to submit the grant application.
The cost to develop the master site plan and pool feasibility study is projected to be $100,000. A DCNR grant would cover one-half of the project, and the FOLB has agreed to raise the $50,000 required match. The FOLB also paid the Pittsburgh-based Gateway Engineers to write the grant application, which was submitted Oct. 27.
“The outpouring of support has been amazing,” said FOLB President Melissa Eller. “The FOLB board and I are inspired by the public’s interest in wanting to see something positive return to the beach. We have raised more than one-half of the match through pledges and donations and need the public’s help to reach our goal.”
In addition to Eller, other FOLB board members include Mary Walton Whittemore, vice president; Janell Emery, treasurer; Julie Donovan, secretary, and Sharon Detar and Jim Stewart. The group has been leading the efforts for the past three years to determine the viability of revitalizing the popular swimming destination and developing new outdoor recreational opportunities.
“Our goal is to create an outdoor space that would encourage active lifestyles for all age groups and have a positive effect on the health and wellness of our community,” Emery said. “Ligonier Beach has a wonderful legacy for providing water recreation to thousands; we believe there is tremendous potential to expand outdoor recreational opportunities.”
If you want to support the Friends of Ligonier Beach’s efforts toward raising the matching funds for a master site plan and swimming pool feasibility study, make checks payable to Friends of Ligonier Beach and mail to 97 Hi Acre Drive, Ligonier, PA 15658, or find FOLB on Facebook @TheFriendsofLigonierBeach and click on the GoFundMe or PayPal links.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.