The Friends of Ligonier Beach (FOLB), a 501©(3) nonprofit organization, is seeking donors of all levels to support their efforts toward raising matching grant funds for a master site plan and swimming pool feasibility study for the iconic Ligonier Beach property.

Ligonier Township owns the property and the Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to apply for a Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) fall grant that, if awarded, could determine the historic recreational landmark’s future. The supervisors’ approval stipulated that no township funds would be used for the matching funds or professional services to submit the grant application.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.