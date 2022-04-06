Recent Greater Latrobe School District graduate Cameron Hayes and his French roommate Raphael visited the Greater Latrobe Senior High ninth-grade French class on Friday, March 18. Cameron and Raphael spoke to the class about their college experience so far at George Washington University in Maryland. Cameron emphasized the importance of continuing language studies in college as a way to balance STEM classes. Cameron also stressed that languages open internship and job opportunities because you can apply to companies that have international offices and connections around the world.
His roommate, Raphael shared his experience of living in America, being from a French family but having grown up in Spain. The pair answered questions about what to expect in college. Additionally, they highlighted how studying world languages with opportunities to study abroad offers unique, life changing experiences.
French teachers Mrs. Zalewski and Dr. Antolik greatly appreciate that Cameron and Raphael organized this presentation during their spring break. “Their insights of the benefits of incorporating world language with a STEM major, compliments and enhances a college education. Merci à Cameron et Raphael.”
